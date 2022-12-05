90 Day Fiance: Are Mike and Ximena still together?

Are Mike and Ximena in a relationship? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans last got a relationship update about Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar during the Season 5 Tell All, which aired in early April 2022.

The Tell All left viewers curious to know how Mike and Ximena’s relationship progressed or didn’t, given their tumultuous time on the show.

Mike left off by saying that he was going to visit Ximena in her native Colombia for a third time to try and get back on track with her after she broke things off during the finale episode.

Ximena revealed at the Tell All that she was still accepting financial help from Mike but did not love him, which led the Before the 90 Days cast to harp on Mike for staying committed to the relationship.

In any case, there are several signs that point to Mike and Ximena’s relationship status today.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While these signs may not be explicit, they leave room for speculation as to whether the pair have gotten back together.

Mike and Ximena when they first met in person at the airport in Colombia. Pic credit: TLC

Are Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar in a relationship?

To start off any clues about Mike and Ximena’s relationship, they both follow each other on Instagram currently but do not seem to have any direct public interaction.

After the Tell All, Ximena was linked to several different men she appeared to be dating. She shared videos or posts with them on her social media but has not made a post with a new man in some time.

On Mike’s side of things, in mid-September, he shared a cryptic post revealing information about his relationship status.

In the post, Mike said he was “Finally with my queen!” and that they were “Living our best lives!” further saying, “Thank you, Amor.”

While the identity of his “queen” was not revealed, there is room for speculation that he was talking about Ximena.

How Mike and Ximena really met

In Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Mike initially told viewers that he met Ximena on an international dating site. However, that proved to be a lie.

As the season aired, Ximena revealed that she and Mike actually met on a camgirl website after Mike solicited her.

Ximena claimed that Mike offered to financially support her and her family if she agreed to be in a relationship with him, which she did.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.