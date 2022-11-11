90 Day Fiance: Are Big Ed and Liz Woods still together?

What is Big Ed and Liz Woods’ current relationship status? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans have watched Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods’ volatile relationship play out for several years now and across different 90 Day spinoffs.

Most recently, the pair have imploded several times for viewers to watch on Happily Ever After? but the pair have made their intention to stay together known despite their deep struggles.

With that said, whether Big Ed and Liz are still together present-day gives a lot of pause for speculation since their relationship has been disastrous on the show.

Furthermore, Big Ed said that his mom Norma and his daughter Tiffany did not approve of the relationship, and neither showed up at their engagement party.

The divide in Ed and Liz’s relationship caused by disapproval from others has been something each of them has struggled with and vocalized for 90 Day viewers to hear.

In a very telling post about what is going on between Ed and Liz currently, fans got to find out that Ed and Liz are, in fact, together and that one important relationship may have been mended.

Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods spend time with Ed’s mom Norma Brown

In a since-deleted post on Big Ed’s Instagram, he proved that he and Liz are still very much together and that they may have even repaired their relationship with Ed’s mom, Norma Brown.

In the photo, Norma sat down at a table, smiling and giving a wave to the camera.

Behind her, Ed and Liz appeared smiling, which indicates that they are spending time around each other.

Ed did not reveal too much in the caption, simply saying, “Enjoying time with mom..!”

It is unclear why Ed decided to delete the post.

Big Ed and Liz have broken up eight separate times

During the Tell All for Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Big Ed and Liz admitted to breaking up eight separate times, and Liz said Ed would break up with her through text messages.

On currently airing Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Ed and Liz have reiterated their many breakups and expressed hope that they were in a stronger place now.

However, viewers watched Ed and Liz have a blow-up fight after their engagement party, which included Liz throwing her engagement ring in a bush.

The pair continued their ugly and accusatory fight back at their shared place, and all signs pointed to them breaking up again, but they got back together the next day.

