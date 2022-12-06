90 Day Fiance: Are Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca still together?

What is Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca’s relationship status? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers watched Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca struggle to form a relationship in person on Season 5.

Their tumultuous time included Ben’s relentless pursuit of Mahogany, Mahogany ghosting Ben, lies regarding Mahogany’s age and circumstance, and several tense interactions that Mahogany took offense to.

On the flip side of things, Ben and Mahogany shared a love of God and did share a kiss at one point, and at the Tell All, Ben reported that he went down to Peru without cameras and that the pair had a magical time.

Mahogany did not agree that they were in a relationship at the time of the Tell All and got mad when Ben relayed some of the moments they had when he went to Peru the second time.

53-year-old Ben has a 30-year age difference from 23-year-old Mahogany, and Ben has four children back home in Michigan. Viewers slammed their age difference throughout the season.

Several things have happened since then that beg the question of what Ben and Mahogany’s relationship status is today.

Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca got engaged

On August 13, 2022, Ben and Mahogany used their now-defunct joint YouTube channel, Benjamin & Mahogany, to announce their engagement.

In the video, Ben said he and Mahogany had been up the previous night talking about many life topics, including marriage and children.

Ben remarked that people “don’t understand their love,” and Mahogany agreed and added that there were misconceptions.

Ben and Mahogany expressed their excitement over becoming Ben’s wife, revealing that Ben got Mahogany’s father’s approval.

To follow their announcement up, on October 2, Ben made an Instagram post saying that he and Mahogany were going to Spain and accompanied the statement with a picture of the two of them.

Are Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca still in a relationship?

Ben has not posted anything on Instagram since the Spain announcement.

On Mahogany’s social media, she briefly reinstated her Instagram account to post several filtered photos of herself before going offline again.

When she was back online, Mahogany did not give any clues or hints as to her relationship status with Ben, and fans are not getting any updates from Ben either.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.