90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem sad to leave husband Michael Ilesanmi after mom’s medical emergency

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi finally got married after years of dealing with their long-distance relationship and recent K-1 visa denial.

The 90 Day Fiance couple should be spending the days after in wedded bliss, but sadly, on the night of their nuptials, Angela got a call from Skyla and learned that her mom was sent to the hospital by ambulance after she was found unresponsive.

The terrible news about Angela’s mom put a damper on everything, and when it was time to head back to Georgia, the newlyweds shared their sad goodbyes.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Angela tells Michael she doesn’t know when she can return

There’s nothing Angela and Michael want more than for him to come to the U.S. so they can start building a life together.

Unfortunately, that has been a challenge for the pair after his K-1 visa denial. Now that they’re married. Angela and Michael will be seeking a spousal visa instead, but in the meantime, she’ll have to continue making trips to Nigeria to see her new husband.

But after Angela’s mom was found unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital, she has become Angela’s priority, putting any further plans with Michael on hold.

Thankfully, Michael has been more than understanding with his new wife, telling her, “I promise I will make you happy. I’ll be right there for you, alright?”

It was a really sweet yet sad moment for the pair, something 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t really used to seeing.

When did Angela Deem’s mom, Gloria Standridge pass away?

One thing Angela worried about was whether her mom would ever get the chance to meet Michael. It turns out she did not.

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesami were married on January 27, 2020. It was that night that Skyla called to tell her that maw-maw was found unresponsive and was taken to the hospital.

What we know is that Angela’s mom, Gloria Standridge, passed away on February 8, 2020 — which was less than two weeks after Angela and Michael were married.

Before her death, 90 Day Fiance viewers saw Angela’s mom on a handful of episodes of the TLC spinoffs featuring her daughter and son-in-law.

Difficult Goodbye | 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After From a wedding to a funeral? Angela's spirts are low as she says goodbye to Michael to rush home to her mother's bedside…and an uncertain future. Follow the journey Sunday at 8/7c on #90DayFiance. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Friday, September 18, 2020

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.