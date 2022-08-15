90 Day Fiance: Amira Lollysa shows off drastic bob hairstyle and bright red lips

Amira Lollysa debuted a new look to 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

In a lipstick promotion video, 90 Day Fiance star Amira Lollysa showed off a new drastic bob hairstyle she was rocking along with red lips.

On the show, Amira talked about her love of makeup several times, so it shouldn’t come as surprising that she flaunts and promotes it on social media.

The 30-year-old French beauty usually sports her very long, healthy-looking brunette locks down and poses with it down each shoulder in most pictures.

90 Day Fiance viewers first met Amira on Season 8 of the flagship show with her now-ex-fiance, Andrew Kenton.

They epically broke up after Amira decided not to come to America to let their K-1 visa process begin after she felt like Andrew was gaslighting her.

Andrew accused Amira of getting in relationships to try and be on TV and cited her alleged previous attempt to be on Love After Lockup.

Amira made a TikTok video that she also shared on Instagram, debuting a new look and showing off her plump lips with red lipstick.

In the video, Amira’s hair was in a dark-colored bob that fell just below her chin. She wore a multi-colored crystal headband and, at one point, held the liquid lipstick in her teeth.

Amira moved her head back in forth in the video before a still image of her with the lip tool in her mouth was shown. The video then cut to Amira applying the lip color as she looked into the camera.

She tagged the brands she used as well.

Amira Lollysa made headlines for her relationship with 90 Day Fiance alum David Murphey

Earlier this year, Amira showed 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum David Murphey all over her Instagram, leading to speculation about their relationship status.

The pictures and videos of the pair together in David’s native Las Vegas did not directly denote that they were in a romantic relationship, and neither of them talked about the nature of their connection.

At the time Amira was posting with David, she appeared to be spending a lot of time in America. She has not posted with David since March 2022 and has also not geotagged anywhere in her posts since her birthday share.

