90 Day Fiance: Amira celebrates her 30th birthday in Las Vegas with David Murphey

90 Day Fiance alum Amira Lollysa just turned 30 and she had an epic birthday celebration in honor of leaving her twenties behind.

Amira also had David Murphey by her side during the Las Vegas shindig and now people are even more curious about their relationship. This is not the first time that the two TLC cast members have raised eyebrows while spending time together.

David lives in Las Vegas and earlier this year Amira spent time with him during her visit to Sin City while on vacation.

The French native shared photos of her night out on the town with him back in January but that wasn’t their last time hanging out together.

Amira is still enjoying her time in the U.S and she just had a grand birthday celebration in Las Vegas with her friends.

The 90 Day Fiance star turned 30 in style at the Sugar Factory and she’s been sharing photos from her night out, including one with her and David Murphy.

In the photo which was posted on Instagram, Amira had one arm around David’s shoulder while clad in a pink mini dress.

“I am so blessed for the love on my 30th bday!” wrote Amira. “From having nothing and no one by my side to [being] surrounded by so many great people who care about me and love me for who I am, is such a lifetime gift I will always cherish.”

People are curious about Amira Lollysa and David Murphey’s relationship

Before ending her birthday post, the 90 Day Fiance star added, “Thank you so much to everyone who came. I love and admire all of you.”

“Thank you so much @thesugarfactory for making my bday my most memorable bday ever! Thank you my BFF for making my dream dress.”

Amira tagged David in the photo but she didn’t specifically mention him in her post.

Nonetheless, people had lots of questions and comments about their relationship.

“Are you and David a couple?” queried one Instagram user, while another commented that Amira was just there because of the money.

“I can’t believe her and David are together. I guess she seen dollar signs,” wrote the Instagram user.

One person slammed the TLC star for not mentioning David in her post and noted, “She didn’t thank David but she is with him on the pic and he paid for everything.”

Meanwhile, someone else reiterated the same sentiment and added, “She didn’t even thank the man who’s bankrolling all of this, poor guy.”

Do you think Amira Lollysa and David Murphey are dating?

