90 Day Fiance alum Kirlyam Cox says ‘you guys hurt my feelings’ after taking down a photo of her new hair

Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance OG Kirylam Cox was known for her sweet, naive, and good-natured personality. Hence, it came as a surprise when Kirylam recently went on social media to address negative comments she received about a picture where she showed off a new haircut with bangs.

Kirlyam said she took down the photo from her Instagram and told her haters, “you guys hurt my feelings.”

The mother of two usually only posts photos with her family and rarely ever publishes Instagram stories, so she must have felt upset enough to confront the critics who bullied her into taking her photo down.

Kirlyam Cox received hate on a recent haircut photo and told 90 Day Fiance critics ‘you guys hurt my feelings’

A 90 Day Fiance fan page captured the picture that Kirlyam posted before she took it down due to negative comments.

The photo was a selfie of Kirylam where she had long bangs hanging down over her eyebrows and landing just above her eyelids.

Kirlyam received a lot of negative feedback about her new hair, which proved to be too much for her because she took down the photo entirely.

She issued a statement about the ordeal in her Instagram story, saying, “I was so excited to post a picture of myself with my new haircut for you all to see. But you guys hurt my feelings with all the hurtful comments. I ended up deleting the photo. I’m so tired of Instagram and social media. I hope you are happy now.”

Other 90 Day Fiance stars have not been prepared for the negative attention they’ve received. Current Before the 90 Days cast member Memphis Smith has been unhappy with her portrayal on the show and has clapped back numerous times at haters.

Alan Cox and Kirlyam Cox are happily married and out of the 90 Day Fiance spotlight

90 Day Fiance viewers saw Alan and Kirlyam tie the knot on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance, which aired in 2014.

They had met years earlier when Kirlyam was reportedly 12, and Alan was 20 when he went on a mission trip to her native Brazil with the Mormon church.

They remained virgins until their marriage and have continued in the Mormon faith.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.