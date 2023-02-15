90 Day Fiance alum Fernanda Flores throws shade at ex Jonathan Rivera, gushes over her new man

Former 90 Day Fiance star Fernanda Flores is happy in her current relationship, and she made it known while slamming her ex-husband.

Fernanda is singing her Armenian-German boyfriend, Noel Mikaelian’s praises.

After calling it quits with her ex-husband, Jonathan Rivera, Fernanda has found love again, and now, she’s calling out her former flame.

Taking to TikTok, Fernanda recorded a video featuring herself and Noel, set to the song Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera.

As Fernanda and Noel canoodled before a beach sunset in the background, text over the video read, “My ex wouldn’t move cities with me but then I meet him…”

“He would move anywhere I want to, travels with me wherever I want to go and wants to build our dream home in Mexico,” it continued.

Fernanda Flores gushes over her boyfriend while she throws major shade at her ex Jonathan Rivera

Fernanda captioned the TikTok, “I wasn’t asking for too much, I was just asking to the wrong person,” adding several hashtags, including #couplegoals #90dayfiance #90dayfiancesinglelife #CapCut #valentinesday and #love.

Fernanda’s TikTok followers were happy to see her happy in her new relationship and let her know it in the comments.

“Clearly ex was not the one 😂 Everything in its time🥰,” wrote one of her supporters.

Another penned, “Awww he’s a keeper and you guys make a beautiful couple 💑.”

Fernanda’s TikTok followers support her relationship with Noel. Pic credit: @ferfloresoficial/Instagram

Another commenter wrote, “I’m happy you found your person,” while Fernanda received congratulations from another fan who was happy to see her gushing over her relationship with Noel.

Fernanda and Jonathan’s volatile relationship played out during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance

During their time on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, Fernanda and Jonathan argued often. After meeting at a bar in Fernanda’s native Mexico, Jonathan popped the question after just three months of dating, shocking his friends and family.

Their 13-year age difference was a factor, as well as Fernanda being left home alone while Jonathan worked or went for drinks with his friends. There were even allegations of infidelity.

Jonathan revealed during an Instagram Live, “Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues.”

Eventually, the two divorced, legally finalizing their split in 2020. Following the divorce, Fernanda took to Instagram, where she told her followers, “This isn’t a failure, this is a win! Excited to see what God has planned for me.”

These days, Fernanda is happy and in love with Noel, and the pair lives in Miami. Fernanda continues to pursue her career in modeling, while Noel is a world-class professional boxing champion and personal boxing coach.

Interestingly, Jonathan moved back to Chicago, despite refusing to do so while he was with Fernanda. He continues to work as a realtor and owns The R Group Real Estate Professionals.

Jonathan and his fiancee, Janelle Miller, welcomed their first child together, a son named Jackson, in 2021.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.