90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson reveals salon robber arrested for murder

Ashley Martson of 90 Day Fiance fame shared some shocking news regarding a burglary that took place at her hair salon.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise will remember Ashley from her time on the show during Season 6. Ashley’s storyline featured her tumultuous relationship with Jamaican native Jay Smith, who infamously cheated on her after they got married.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley’s salon in York, Pennsylvania, Martson Hair Company, was broken into in February 2023.

The robbers ransacked Ashley’s business in the middle of the night and got away with over $30,000 worth of supplies, including a gun, which was kept in a safe.

Now, it’s come to light that one of the robbers involved in burglarizing Martson Hair Company has been arrested for murder. David Brian Hartsook allegedly shot two men, killing one and wounding the other.

Per a report from Fox 43 in York, Pennsylvania, the 34-year-old was arrested on several charges, including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, and related firearms violations.

One of the perpetrators who robbed Ashley Martson’s hair salon has been charged with homicide

Hartsook is accused of shooting and killing a private security guard by the name of Troy A. Rickenbach, 34, of West Reading, Pennsylvania, and wounding Rafael A. Yambo, 43, of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Rickenbach and Yambo were said to be patrolling an area where Hartsook was attempting to steal catalytic converters from nearby vehicles.

Pennsylvania State Police reported that Hartsook was taken into custody without incident and is awaiting arraignment on the charges against him.

Ashley also shared the news on Instagram, posting two screenshots of articles from the York Dispatch, including Hartsook’s mugshot.

“Remember the guy who robbed my salon. He killed someone,” Ashley wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags #90dayfiance, #yorkpa, #york, and #robbery.

90 Day Fiance cast members and viewers show concern for Ashley following the news

Many of Ashley’s 375,000 followers headed to the comments section of her post to discuss her ordeal.

One comment came from a fellow 90 Day Fiance alum, Debbie Johnson, who wrote, “I’m so glad they caught him. Knowing he killed somebody. You where lucky you didn’t walk in on him. You’re a lucky girl❤️”

“I am!” Ashley replied. “It must be my dad watching over me.”

Ashley received plenty of comments from her concerned followers. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

Another one of Ashley’s followers was curious whether the perpetrator used the gun stolen from her salon to commit the murder.

Ashley revealed that he did not, clarifying, “no, ours is in evidence at the court house.”

Barber from Ashley’s 90 Day Fiance season arrested for murder

Monsters and Critics told earlier this year how one of the barbers featured on Ashley and Jay’s season of 90 Day Fiance was charged with murder.

Michael Baltimore, an employee at GQ Barbershop, which Jay frequented during their marriage, was placed on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 most-wanted list after going on the run.

He was charged with the murder of fellow barbershop employee, Kendell Cook, after he was captured by authorities and arrested.

Baltimore and his alleged victim were the ones who revealed to Ashley that Jay had cheated on her in the barbershop with a random woman in the shop’s bathroom.

