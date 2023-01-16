90 Day Fiance alum on most-wanted list for murder arrested in Florida

Baltimore’s mugshot from 2021. Pic credit: Carlisle Police Department

One of the barbers featured during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, Michael Anthony Baltimore, has been arrested after authorities captured him in Florida.

90 Day Fiance viewers may remember Baltimore from Ashley Martson and Jay Smith’s season of the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Baltimore was charged with the murder of Kendell Cook, another barber from the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Baltimore also allegedly attempted to murder another barbershop employee, Anthony White, who survived. White told police that Baltimore entered the shop through the front door, clad in camouflage and a black mask, when he opened fire on Cook.

Now, Baltimore is behind bars at the Broward County Jail, where he’s been booked on a laundry list of local criminal charges, including possession of fentanyl, trafficking phenethylamines, possession with the intent to sell marijuana, displaying a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon, three counts of use of using false information to obtain a driver’s license, and providing false identification to a law enforcement official.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A statement released by the U.S. Marshals said Baltimore gave a false identity, but a fingerprint scan revealed who he was, and he will now also be pursued over the murder allegations.

Sean McCormack, district attorney of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, said, “Now that he is in custody, we can finally begin the court process where he will be facing first-degree murder charges.”

Michael Anthony Baltimore arrested during traffic stop

Multiple outlets have reported that Baltimore, 44, was arrested around 2:40 a.m. on Friday in Davie, Florida, during a traffic stop. It’s alleged that he had been present at a bar where a fight went down involving a knife and threats of a shooting.

It’s claimed he had 2.3 grams of fentanyl, 200 grams of marijuana, and 818 ecstasy pills in his possession, as well as a fake I.D. and a loaded gun.

Baltimore was placed on U.S. Marshal’s 15 most-wanted list

Baltimore became a highly-sought after fugitive after he was deemed armed and dangerous following the murder of Cook and attempted murder of White.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) added a $5,000 reward on top of a Cumberland County Crimestopper’s $2,000 reward for his capture, and last year he was placed on the U.S. Marshal’s 15 most-wanted list. The initial $7,000 reward was increased to $17,000 in January 2022.

Baltimore and his alleged victim, Cook, were the ones who revealed to Season 4 alum Ashley that Jay was cheating on her again when he had sex with a random girl in the GQ Barbershop’s bathroom.

Ashley and Jay have since split, finalizing their divorce in March 2021.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 22 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.