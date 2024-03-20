90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Martson is engaged

Ashley Martson can’t wait to live out her “happily ever after.”

The 90 Day Fiance alum announced that her longtime boyfriend, Joseph, proposed, and she accepted.

Ashley shared the happy news on Instagram and some photos of her and Joseph’s recent trip to Jamaica, where the engagement took place.

The first pic in Ashley’s carousel included a close-up of her engagement ring, which she showed off at night with some tiki torches in the background.

Ashley and Joseph posed for a couple’s snap on the beach, and in another slide, Joseph’s proposal was captured as he slid Ashley’s engagement ring onto her finger.

When Ashley returned home from her trip, her co-workers decorated her York, Pennsylvania salon, Martson Hair Studio, with engagement-themed balloons and banners.

Ashley Martson said ‘yes’ to her longtime boyfriend’s proposal

Ashley gushed in the post’s caption, “I said YES 💍 here’s to love and laughter and happily ever after!”

“Our Jamaican Vacation turned us from boyfriend and girlfriend to fiances! I love you so much and can’t wait to Marry you, Joseph,” she added.

Ashley also tagged Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, who helped Joseph organize the engagement, and Ole Towne Jewelers in York, Pennsylvania, where Joseph purchased her engagement ring.

Nearly 20,000 of Ashley’s 364,000 Instagram followers liked her post, and she was met with plenty of congratulatory feedback in the comments section.

Ashley’s fans and followers sent her well wishes upon the news of her engagement to Joseph. Pic credit: @ashleye_90/Instagram

Here’s what we know about Ashley’s fiance, Joseph

Ashley Martson‘s fiance, Joseph, first appeared on her Instagram feed in November 2022.

In the post, the couple posed for a photo during Halloween, and in the caption, she noted, “Quick life update since @90dayfiance and the fact I barely post anymore! I’m all in love and bought my absolute dream house.”

Joseph has made several more appearances since then, and in December 2023, Ashley revealed they were celebrating a year and a half together.

Although he regularly appears on Ashley’s social media, not much is known about Joseph, but it seems that’s on purpose.

Apparently, during an Instagram Q&A, Ashley vowed never to reveal her man’s identity online.

Ashley’s tumultuous marriage to Jay Smith played out on 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to Ashley during Season 6 of the flagship series, and she continued to share her storyline during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

During her reality TV premiere, Ashley was involved with a Jamaican native named Jay Smith, whom she met during a vacation to his homeland.

Jay came to the U.S. on a K-1 spousal visa, and the two tied the knot in April 2018 in Las Vegas, but their storyline wasn’t without its fair share of tumultuous moments.

Jay infamously cheated on Ashley, and after she was made aware of her husband’s infidelity, she filed for divorce in January 2019, only to withdraw the paperwork weeks later.

Ashley then filed for divorce once more in April 2019. During that time, Jay was arrested for violating an order of protection, and upon his release, the duo decided to give their marriage another shot.

But their relationship just wasn’t meant to be, and by September 2020, they went their separate ways for good.

In November 2020, Ashley filed to divorce Jay for the third time, and their divorce was finalized in March 2021.

