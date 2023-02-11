90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava to star in rumored new reality TV show House of Villains

Reality TV worlds are reportedly about to collide, as 90 Day Fiance alum Anfisa Nava is set to star in a rumored new series.

90 Day Fiance viewers will remember Anfisa from her time on the flagship series during Season 4, alongside her then-husband, Jorge Nava.

Anfisa earned a controversial reputation for her often explosive arguments with Jorge, which sometimes turned physical — who could forget when she etched the word “idiot” on the side of Jorge’s car?

Although the Russian native has chosen not to appear in any more 90 Day Fiance seasons or spinoffs, there are talks that she’ll be headed to the E! network.

As reported by GamerVev on Instagram and a user on the Vevmo website, a new show called House of Villains is currently in production.

House of Villains is supposedly the working title for the scandalous show featuring reality TV’s most controversial cast members.

Anfisa Nava is reportedly filming a new show featuring other reality TV ‘villains’

GamerVev reported on Instagram – as seen in the post below – that Anfisa is among the former reality TV stars joining the cast.

If the rumors are true, Anfisa would be joining the likes of other show’s “villains,” including Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham, longtime The Challenge cast member Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Omarosa Manigault Newman from the first season of The Apprentice, and Shake Chatterjee from Season 2 of Love Is Blind.

Anfisa bad-mouthed the 90 Day Fiance franchise over inadequate pay

Anfisa has voiced her disdain for the 90 Day Fiance franchise. The brunette bombshell explained why she is one of the few cast members never to return to 90 Day Fiance for one of the franchise’s many spinoffs, one reason being not being paid enough by TLC.

She called her appearance “exploitation,” adding, “I know my worth and I wasn’t treated well or getting what I deserve. I don’t agree to be a clown for pennies on a dollar while the network makes millions.”

Shortly after, Anfisa was asked during an Instagram Story Q&A if she would ever consider joining the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life. She simply responded with a gif that read, “Pay Up.”

In the meantime, Anfisa has been living her best life as she’s left her 90 Day Fiance past behind her. She’s become a successful social media influencer and fitness model, representing Bombshell Sportswear.

Anfisa is also a certified personal trainer and fitness enthusiast and, since emigrating to the U.S., graduated summa cum laude from The University of California with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.