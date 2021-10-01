90 Day Fiance: A sleuth found Tim Malcolms’s dating profile

Tim’s Malcolm’s dating profile was discovered by a 90 Day Fiance fan. Pic credit: TLC

Tim Malcolm’s dating profile was found by a 90 Day Fiance sleuth who shared their discovery on Reddit. The interesting finding proves that Tim is now single and no longer dating his Colombian girlfriend Linda.

Tim’s dating profile included generic dating profile photos, but he also managed to sneak in the fact that he is on reality TV. His bio is also very true to the character that 90 Day Fiance viewers know Tim has.

It looks like Tim is back on the market and has fired up his dating profiles. One 90 Day Fiance fan found him on the dating app Zoosk around Charlotte, North Carolina where he resides.

The fan who spotted the profile took to Reddit to share their findings and added screenshots from Tim’s whole profile.

Most of Tim’s pictures are standard well-done pictures that one might want to present on dating apps, but there was one that stood out. Tim added a screengrab of himself on Pillow Talk with Veronica.

In Tim’s bio, he shared relevant details of his life, many of which 90 Day fans already know about.

After writing a disclaimer in Spanish about being attracted to Latin women Tim wrote in English, “I am interested in mostly Latin women only. I am trying to learn Spanish that’s very important to me right now.”

Tim continued, “I am looking for friends and also long term relationships. I am an all around good guy. I am very honest. I have a good sense of humor. I work hard and I love to spend time with someone special. I love Game of Thrones, Scandal and all types of electronic music.”

He went on to describe his perfect match by saying, “I love Latinas but am open. I will not date women with short hair. I am not a sponsor and am not looking for someone to take care of. There is nothing more attractive than an ambitious woman. I am from the south but I do not speak red neck and would prefer that you do not either.”

Tim Malcolm still appears within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

Tim appears with his ex-fiancee Veronica on various Pillow Talk episodes and was also featured on 90 Day Diaries and 90 Day Bares All.

Tim is active on social media and drops his 90 Day Fiance credit in his bio. Tim also keeps busy as a gamer and has even gone to the World Championships for the game Call of Duty.

His ex-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona is currently dating another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Jesse Meester, but Tim said he couldn’t care less in so many words.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.