Tim Malcolm headed to Zombies World Championship in Vegas, 90 Day Fiance star in top 20 for Esports comp

90 Day Fiance star Tim Malcolm will be competing in a video game championship. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tim Malcolm will show off his gaming skills during the Zombie World Championship in Las Vegas.

Tim announced the exciting news in an Instagram post.

He posted a picture of the Zombie World Championship lineup. He was posed in the middle of the lineup and was surrounded by two rectangles of other gamers who will be his contenders.

According to the picture, four of the contenders still have yet to be announced.

Tim shared the exciting news in the post’s caption. He even revealed that he’s a fan of one of the gamers who he will be competing against, Tim Hansen.

“It’s true baby I’m playing in the finals with some legends and even my boy @timhansenyt … in the zombie world championship in Vegas. Im one of 20 players in the entire world getting to compete for the grand prize!! This is the third year for this Esports event and I am honored to be a part of it,” he announced.

He then went on to tell fans how they could tune in to watch the 90 Day Fiance star compete live.

“More information to come. Check out @officialzwc for details. Make sure you subscribe to them for updates on this epic event. You will be able to watch me and all the other legends compete live! So freaking excited this is like the olympics for call of duty zombies!!” He exclaimed.

Details on the Zombies World Championship

The Zombies World Championship is hosted by Allied Esports.

This year’s tournament officially kicked off on March 15. The first Zombies World Championship was launched in 2017 and this is the third time the event is being held.

The event honors the massively popular multiplayer online game Call of Duty. Players have the opportunity to go head-to-head for cash prizes.

Tim recently introduced the world to his girlfriend

Tim only recently revealed that he had been keeping a massive secret from the public.

Tim introduced the world to his Colombian girlfriend, Linda Ramirez.

While the couple has reportedly been dating since last year, he just announced his relationship on March 22.

Fans have a lot of catching up to do as Linda has already moved in with Tim in North Carolina.

When Linda moved in with him, the two argued over whether to go public with their relationship. Linda wanted to share the happy news with the world while Tim wanted to protect their relationship from the limelight.

Linda ended up moving out after the feud and the two briefly broke up. Fortunately, they worked through their issues and are now a public couple as Linda had wanted.

Linda started out as his video game partner so she’s likely very excited about his involvement with the Zombies World Championship.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.