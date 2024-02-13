90 Day Diaries season finale spoilers: Michael Ilesanmi prepares for a big move, while Rebecca and Zied talk children

90 Day Diaries has re-introduced us to several faces from the 90 Day universe over the last month.

The series is gearing up to wrap its latest season later this month, and plenty of plot details about the season finale are spilling out.

One of the biggest storylines involves the return of Michael Ilesanmi as he prepares for his visa interview.

After years apart from Angela Deem, they are finally ready to reunite in the U.S.

Then again, Ilesanmi still has to go through the interview and get a result.

However, it seems like the meeting goes well because fans have recently spotted him in the U.S. with Deem, so there’s that.

It will be interesting to see their dynamic with them both no longer having to have this long-distance relationship.

Will it be less toxic? We doubt it, but still, it will be a sight to see.

Rebecca and Zied explore having a child together

Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi are also present in the season finale, with them both set to think about taking the next big step in their lives.

According to the plot details for the finale, they will explore having a child together.

Their relationship has survived many bumps in the road, but it seems like they’ve managed to work through their issues, even if fans still call Parrott dramatic.

After watching her on a handful of seasons, we’re inclined to agree, but it seems that TLC knows these two don’t bring the drama of some of the other couples, which explains why they’re on the back burner.

If they bring a child into the world, there’s a good chance they’ll pop back up on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? down the line.

It wouldn’t be the first time the franchise has brought couples back after some big changes in their lives.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have been pondering their next move of late, and the season finale charts their chatter about moving to Naples, Florida.

The pair can rarely agree on anything at the best of times, so we’re sure this will be yet another frantic audition to get their own reality series from TLC.

At this stage, nothing would surprise us about Elizabeth and Andrei in their attempts to remain on-screen.

The only good thing from their storyline is that we’ll watch Elizabeth’s father, Chuck, embark on his first date in seven years.

Chuck should move to 90 Day: The Single Life

Chuck is a prime candidate for 90 Day: The Single Life, and hey, it would be good if he appeared without any of his family members.

No matter the situation with his family, Chuck always winds up in tears because his kids can’t seem to play nice.

It’s been exhausting, but watching his quest for love would make his storyline a bit more worthwhile.

90 Day Diaries airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.