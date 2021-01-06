8 of the most dramatic Women Tell All Moments in Bachelor history

The Bachelor may keep us on the edge of our seats all season long, just waiting for the most dramatic everything in history, but nothing compares to The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.

All the drama is unpacked like a suspicious suitcase at airport security and the live audience waits for just the right moment to pull their most shocked and surprised faces.

The best fights of the season are hashed out in a torrent of screaming, rage, verbal assaults and passive-aggressive eye rolls.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, the outfits are always on point.

Tighten your seat belts and prepare for impact, because we’re breaking down the most dramatic The Bachelor: The Women Tell All moments in history, and it looks like there will be a lot of turbulence.

1. Rozlyn Papa calls out Chris Harrison

Of all the drama that has played out on The Women Tell All, there has never been a more dramatic moment than Chris Harrison, the host himself, getting called out.

It all started during Season 14 of The Bachelor with Jake Pavelka, when Rozlyn Papa allegedly engaged in a “physical relationship” with a producer. Rozlyn denied the allegations, claiming ABC made up the story for ratings.

Chris Harrison couldn’t hide his anger, telling PEOPLE, “She had a physical relationship with a producer on our show. You cannot do that. There is no gray area … Other girls on the show saw it.” Harrison claimed the producer “confessed” to the relationship.

When Rozlyn Papa appeared on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, she came with the bazookas blazing and nailed Chris Harrison right in the chest.

When The Bachelor franchise host claimed the producer in question was a very good friend of his, Rozlyn shot back, “That’s news to him, especially when you were hitting on his wife in New Zealand.” Woahhhhhh, Whatttt?!

Chris Harrison was stunned into silence, possibly considering it the most dramatic moment in his own history, and gave the guilty politician response: “I won’t dignify that with a response.” Okay, Bill Clinton.

2. AshLee Frazier vs Sean Lowe

AshLee Frazier, a professional organizer (shout out to the most satisfying job ever!) was clearly still hurt over getting dumped by Sean Lowe after fantasy suites, and let’s just say, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, right?

AshLee accused Sean of acting “like a frat boy” and told Chris Harrison, “I was led to believe he was saying, ‘I love you’… I felt completely deceived.”

When Sean came out, he tried to play the gentleman (seemingly wanting to secure his place as Bachelor Nation’s resident golden boy) but AshLee wasn’t having it, claiming she was” blindsided.” But, had she seen the show before?

The most intriguing part of the conversation (or brutal tongue lashing) was when AshLee said Sean told her he had “no feelings” for his final two women. One of those women being Catherine Giudici, his now-wife.

Sean shot back, claiming he “didn’t and wouldn’t say that.” So, it was up to the audience who they chose to believe. Also, Sean probably needed to change during the break after sweating through his shirt.

3. Onyeka vs Nicole

As if we were watching two children on the playground, Onyeka and Nicole engaged in some kind of ridiculous war of words during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor.

Poor Colton was caught in the middle, though if you go on a show and date 30 women at once while they’re all living together, is that really such a surprise?

Nicole accused Onyeka of “bullying” her, and went to tell Colton as if he was the playground monitor. It was embarrassing and cringe-worthy and only made worse by the fact that the pair rehashed their drama on The Bachelor: The Women Tell All.

During the episode in which all the women talked over each other and the audience felt like they were listening to the bird sanctuary at the zoo, Onyeka and Nicole went at it again.

Onyeka got angry at Nicole for crying all the time, which lead to more crying, and then the women got mad at Nicole for claiming she had been bullied.

Onyeka stood up and tried to give everyone a passive-aggressive vocabulary lesson, spouting off the definition of a bully, and Nicole got a year’s supply of Halo Top ice cream. It would be easy to say you can’t make this stuff up, but that’s what producers are for.

4. Courtney throws a pacifier at Demi

Like a really irritating presidential debate, The Bachelor: The Women Tell All from Colton Underwood’s season was full of interruptions, screaming matches, and general sadness at what the world has come to.

Courtney Curtis and Demi Burnett squared off in what looked like someone hitting one of those inflatable clowns that just keeps popping up and smiling no matter how hard you punch.

Courtney clealrly couldn’t stand Demi, thinking she was going to put her in her place. However, Demi thought it was hilarious and obviously saw it as her moment to audition for Bachelor in Paradise.

In one of the few (only?) physical altercations we’ve seen on The Women Tell All, Courtney walked up and shoved a pacifier at Demi’s mouth because Demi is so immature. Get it?

But seriously, did Courtney actually bring a pacifier with her to the taping? Or was a lowly Bachelor intern waiting in the wings, ready to hand out ironic props?

5. The women turn on Juan Pablo

Get your mind out of the gutter! The women turn on Juan Pablo, as in, get angry at him. Juan Pablo Galavis is one of the most, if not the most, hated Bachelor lead in the franchise.

With his condescending personality, narcissism, and unwillingness to listen to anything but his own voice, Juan Pablo quickly went from a Latin dreamboat to a sinking Titanic real quick.

By the time The Bachelor: The Women Tell All taped, all the women who were fighting for his roses quickly realized Juan Pablo was not husband material.

Andi Dorfman came back for more after voluntarily leaving the show after fantasy suites. Though, she should have brought earplugs because there were a whole lot more “eeees okay’s” coming at her. Andi said, “I think he actually thinks he was a great Bachelor.” Of course, Juan Pablo was unphased by her remarks about him.

Hilariously, Andi even claimed she pretended to be asleep so she wouldn’t have to deal with him during overnight dates! Perhaps they really should have stayed together. If that isn’t 40 years of marriage, what is?

6. Caroline sends Arie an ominous message

By now, we all know what happened between Arie Luyendyk Jr. And Becca Kufrin. Arie changed his mind! He dumped Becca to go back to runner-up Lauren Burnham! The nerve! What an evil guy!

In other news, that Airbnb is now haunted by the ghosts of Arie and Becca’s relationship, and the camera people watching it all awkwardly end.

But, before that unedited, cringe-worthy breakup premiered, there was The Bachelor: The Women Tell All episode, and a whole lot of pantsuits.

In an ominous voice, like Nostradamus himself, Caroline Lunny looked straight at Arie and said, “This whole time you said you are here because you’re trying to find a wife. I know what you did and I don’t know how you could do that.”

Elsewhere in the building, producers were fist-pumping like they were on Jersey Shore, completely jazzed about the viewers this would surely draw to the finale.

7. Krystal vs everyone

Krystal Nielson, with her raspy voice and flirtatious persona, had a target on her back right away, during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

After the footage was shown of Krystal calling Arie “needle d**k” (which, btw, is absolutely hilarious, someone get this girl a mic and a brick wall) everyone turned on her. Even Arie was not on her side, claiming he should have sent her home earlier after seeing how she acted throughout the season.

Krystal wasn’t super apologetic, however, much to the chagrin of her fellow castmates. She claimed she was simply “bold” and “abrasive” but never bullied anyone.

Krystal also claimed she was there for her relationship with Arie and the other girls took issue with that. So, essentially, she was your basic “I’m not here to make friends” villain of the season.

8. Stacey mom shames Michelle Money

Michelle Money was considered the major villain of her season, which meant that she took the hot seat during The Women Tell All.

The other women got nasty, however, launching a verbal assault that would put Naomi Campbell to shame. The attack was relentless, and it was obvious Michelle got under the skin of the other contestants.

At one point, Stacey Queripel criticized Michelle’s parenting skills, which was really taking things too far. Stacey dropped this line, “In my family, you put your child first…I felt like you put you first.”

It was a below the belt attack, and clearly, the two would not leave as friends.

Honorable mention: #glamshaming

During an outdoor survival date on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, Chelsea Roy accused Marikh Mathias of secretly checking her hair and reflection. Yes, these are the things women apparently argue over now; Jane Austen must be rolling in her grave.

Marikh accused Chelsea of “glam-shaming” her, and Bachelor Nation was forever grateful for this new term, especially because “here for the right reasons” was getting so old.

During The Women Tell All, Chelsea tried to make peace by giving Marikh an apology compact (though it was possibly a little passive-aggressive?)

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.