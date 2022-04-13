6 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast who sent money to their online partners before meeting them

Six 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members have sent their foreign partners money without ever meeting them in real life. Pic credit: TLC

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, hopeful Americans travel abroad to potentially meet the love of their lives that they have never met in person before.

Each relationship that viewers have seen has had its own dynamic, and sometimes that dynamic involved financial help or support

With that said, some cast members have opted to send money to their foreign partners before ever meeting them. The motivation behind these cast members sending money is varied, but a large factor is that they have been blindly in love.

The reasons these six 90 Day cast members sent their money to strangers they met on the internet vary greatly. From needing to pay a website to stay in communication, to feeling like they needed to support their partner, or deciding to fulfill their internet girlfriend’s desire for cosmetic procedures, there have been different circumstances.

The outcomes of the long-distance relationships that developed a financial component have not turned out well for the most part.

Many of the cast members sent thousands of dollars only to be met with disappointment or have their bubble burst once they met in person.

In any case, this list examines those six 90 Day Fiance cast members who sent their partners money before ever meeting in person.

1. Gino Palazzolo

Gino sent Jasmine money for beautification. Pic credit: TLC

Gino Palazzolo and Panamanian native Jasmine Pineda started talking at the beginning of the pandemic and Gino ended up paying for several of Jasmine’s desired cosmetic procedures.

He sent Jasmine money to fix her teeth, get her lips and eyebrows done, and get facial treatments.

It was revealed during Season 5 Before the 90 Days Tell All that Gino and Jasmine met on a sugar baby website.

Despite the genesis of their relationship and the money Gino sent to Jasmine, they ended up getting engaged on his trip to Panama and appear to still be together.

As they go through the motions of the K-1 visa process, Gino has been paying for Jasmine to stay in an apartment in Panama.

2. David Murphey

David had a long relationship with Lana that he paid for through an internet website. Pic credit: TLC

David Murphey met his Ukrainian girlfriend Lana on an international dating website and was in a seven-year-long relationship with her. The caveat was that he could only communicate with her through the dating app where he had to pay to talk with her.

David admitted during the Season 4 of Before the 90 Days Tell All that he spent over $300,000 on Lana throughout their relationship.

Lana stood David up several times when he went to Ukraine to meet her. On Before the 90 Days, viewers finally saw that Lana showed up to meet David. They had a short engagement before Lana and David stopped communicating.

3. Caesar Mack

Caesar sent Maria money every month to support her in Ukraine despite never meeting her. Pic credit: TLC

Caesar Mack was in a five-year-long committed relationship with Ukrainian Maria despite never meeting her in person. They also had a 22-year age difference.

He admitted to sending her $800 a month which was often a strain for him because he was a nail technician. Season 3 of Before the 90 Days viewers watched him work long hours and ask for advances from his boss so that he could meet his financial promise to Maria.

Caesar said that he and Maria finally met without cameras present after she ghosted him on their planned trip to Mexico but said that they ended up breaking up.

Eventually, 90 Day viewers saw Maria on camera and she said she was not attracted to Caesar, was talking to multiple other men online throughout their relationship, and that Caesar didn’t send as much money as he said he did.

4. Mike Berk

Mike financially supported Ximena and her family in Colombia. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Berk met Ximena Cuellar on a cam girl website, although he lied about how their relationship started when he was on the show.

Mike told Ximena that he would support her financially if she would be in a relationship with him and get off the cam girl website and she agreed.

When Mike went down to Colombia to meet Ximena, and her family and children who he also supported, things went well at first. However, Mike’s gross bodily functions and immaturity proved to be too much for Ximena who broke things off.

Mike later tried to convince Ximena to be with him again with promises of money, coming to America, vacations, and property.

In the Season 5 of Before the 90 Days Tell All, Mike and Ximena announced they were still together although Ximena said she was not in love with Mike but that he was still financially supporting her.

5. Ben Rathbun

Ben sent Mahogany money as before ever meeting her but said that it was meant to be a loan. Pic credit: TLC

52-year-old Ben Rathbun and 22-year-old Mahogany Roca met when Mahogany slid into Ben’s DMs.

Shortly after they started communicating, Ben, who had been scammed by internet predators before, said that he loaned Mahogany the $1000 she said she needed.

When Ben went down to Peru to meet Mahogany, she ghosted him before ultimately showing up to meet him after he continued to pursue her.

After an extremely tumultuous time, Ben left Peru without Mahogany’s love but said that he returned a second time and they became boyfriend and girlfriend.

In the Season 5 of Before the 90 Days Tell All, Mahogany said they were not in a relationship and refused to address why she asked for or accepted money from Ben.

90 Day viewers don’t know if Ben was ever paid back.

6. Sean Hiler

Sean helped Abby by financially supporting her business selling underwear. Pic credit: TLC

Sean Hiler and Abby St. Germain had a 27-year age difference but met on an online dating website.

Before Sean went down to Haiti on Season 1 of Before the 90 Days, he helped Abby set up and maintain a panty-selling business. During an interview, Sean said he bought 190 pairs of underwear totaling $2500 that he was going to give to Abby.

When Sean went down to Haiti, it turned out he had to compete with Abby’s ex-boyfriend Chris and it drove a wedge in their relationship.

Abby has since married someone else and lives in England.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.