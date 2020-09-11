5 Real Housewives divorces that we didn’t see coming

In the nine American Real Housewives franchises, there have been plenty of divorces.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City makes ten, and we can’t wait for all of the new drama!

In the meantime, let’s go over some of the Real Housewives divorces that we didn’t see coming. Some couples seemed doomed from the start.

For example, fans could spell disaster for Luann and Tom on Real Housewives of New York City from the moment they got engaged.

Other couples seemed to be the perfect match.

Even though they might have fought from time to time, fans were still shocked to see these couples call it quits!

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy

No one could have seen the awful divorce and custody battle coming at the beginning of their relationship. Bethenny and Jason met in 2008, and their relationship unfolded on The Real Housewives of New York City.

When Bethenny got pregnant in 2009, Bravo even gave the couple their very own spinoff series called Bethenny Ever After. It took fans on their journey of planning a wedding and having a baby.

Bethenny and Jason got married in 2010 when she was still pregnant. Things quickly went downhill after the birth of their daughter, Bryn.

Reportedly, they suffered a miscarriage not long after having Bryn, which led to some of their issues as well.

It is also reported that Jason resented Bethenny’s success and fame and wished to be the breadwinner of the family. They announced their separation in 2012, and the road to getting divorced has been quite long for Bethenny.

She had to battle for custody and deal with constant harassment from Jason. She ended up having to get a restraining order against Jason.

It was previously said they officially divorced in 2016, but a report from their lawyers last year said they were still legally married.

However, they have both moved on. Bethenny has been in a relationship with Paul Bernon since 2018.

Megan King & Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in Season 10. Fans were pretty turned off from her husband Jim because of his disinterest in her life and his constant traveling for work.

However, he kept arguing that Bravo was editing things to make him look bad. Overall, their relationship seemed alright as they tried to have a baby.

Meghan took fans on her IVF journey and desire for motherhood. It was happy news when she was pregnant with a baby girl!

Not long after having their baby girl, Meghan found herself pregnant with twins. Around the same time, she decided to leave RHOC. That is when the drama truly began for the couple.

In June 2019, Jim was accused of having an affair. Allegedly he sent sexual videos to another woman on the day that Meghan gave birth to the twins!

He apologized and said the affair never got physical. Meghan opened up about their marriage issues on social media and talked about how sad she was.

She also discussed how having three babies in two years put a strain on their relationship.

Just before their fifth wedding anniversary, Jim filed for divorce. He was then accused of having an affair with the 22-year-old nanny.

These days, things still seem tense, and Meghan continues to talk about how difficult splitting up is. She is now left with three very young children.

However, both Meghan and Jim have expressed the desire to co-parent better, so hopefully, things turn around for these two.

Alexis And Jim Bellino

Alexis and Jim weren’t always liked by the other cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but their marriage did seem solid.

Alexis tried to replicate the perfect, religious housewife, but eventually, some cracks did show. Some fans were bothered by the way Jim talked to Alexis.

When Alexis left RHOC, they were still happily married. News broke in 2018 that the couple had filed for divorce, which left a lot of fans pretty shocked.

They had been together for 14 years and had three children together.

Alexis admitted that she never saw divorce as an option until their relationship began to feel toxic. She worried they were affecting the children with their fighting.

Ultimately, their ups and downs led to divorce, but reportedly they are in a good place now. Alexis and Jim are now friends and co-parenting well.

Alexis was last seen on another Bravo show, Below Deck, with her new boyfriend Drew (also known as Andy) Bohn.

The couple engaged in tons of PDA during the charter, which turned off the Below Deck crew a bit. She also admitted that she would love to get married to Drew one day.

The couple seems to be going strong as Alexis recently shared a sexy photo of her and Drew. She wished him a Happy Birthday in the caption.

Adrienne Maloof And Paul Nassif

While Adrienne and Paul fought a lot, it was still a shock to hear about their divorce. This was another divorce that happened after the couple left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After 10 years of marriage, it was reported that Andrienne and Paul were getting divorced.

Their divorce filings showed a much darker side than the bickering fans saw on television. There were allegations of emotional and physical abuse, including some that their three children witnessed.

Both sides claimed to be the victims of awful emotional and physical abuse. They became engaged in a battle for custody of their children.

Things took a better turn lately. Adrienne has recently admitted that they went to counseling and are now friends.

Paul got married last year to Brittany Pattakos, and they are now expecting their first child together.

Now their focus is on the children, and things are a lot better than they were in 2012.

Teresa and Joe Giudice

Teresa and Joe have admittedly had one of the toughest times on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Not only did both of them serve prison time, but now they are getting divorced and selling their New Jersey home.

The couple has four children together and was married for 20 years.

Teresa and Joe announced their divorce just last year after Joe was deported to Italy. They decided it was best for both of them to move on.

For many years, they seemed to have a good marriage. Unfortunately, their time in prison is likely what led to the split.

Both sides held resentment and shared a lot of their issues on the show.

As of now, with Teresa residing in the United States and Joe in Italy, reports say they are amicable as they go through with the divorce.

They are even working on a new business venture together selling sex toys. Very interesting!

Which Real Housewives divorce shocked you the most?