1000-Lbs. Sisters: Tammy Slaton shares new selfies while in rehab

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton shares new pictures as she remains in rehab. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton is back on Instagram with a new crop of selfies as she continues her journey in rehab.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star had taken a short break from social media after some mean comments from critics and accusations that she wasn’t taking her time in rehab seriously.

Since entering the facility, she has lost 115 pounds, which gained her lots of praise and support from fans. Now that Tammy is back active online, she’s showing off her weight loss and gaining more support than ever.

Tammy shows off her weight loss

Tammy shows fans the work she’s been doing in two separate posts while in rehab.

The selfies feature Tammy in a maroon-colored shirt looking directly into the camera. For most of the pictures, she has no facial expressions. However, in one picture, she gives a kissy face to the camera.

Fans immediately flooded her with compliments and encouraging words, expressing how good she looked and pointing out her weight loss.

One fan expressed their support for Tammy, saying, “Keep up your weight loss journey you look fantastic!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

A fan shares their support for Tammy on her weight loss. Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

Another fan shared some encouraging words for Tammy, saying, “Pop off Tammy looking so good! Keep up the good work its paying off.”

A fan encourages Tammy on her weight loss journey. Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

A look at Tammy’s healthy journey

Tammy’s batch of new selfies also show the trach that is still in her throat. It is in place to help her breathe as she is still recovering from her medical issues.

Before entering rehab, Tammy was in the hospital after her lungs gave out and her body was beginning to shut down. She initially was on a ventilator until she was placed in a medically induced coma.

The coma lasted four days before she woke up and remained in the hospital until her body was strong enough to function without constant care. The trach was also inserted to help support her lungs during that time.

In addition to her physical issues, Tammy also struggled with her mental health. She admitted to struggling with depression and anxiety and using parties with friends and excessive drinking to deal with her feelings.

Since then, Tammy has remained in the rehab facility where she says she’s committed to staying until she gets to a healthy weight. Her goal is to reach at least 500 pounds to be approved for weight loss surgery.

As fans share their support for Tammy, they are also awaiting an announcement from TLC on the status of 1000-Lb. Sisters. So far, the network has not decided whether the show will return for Season 4.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.