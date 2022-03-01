1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton’s latest TikTok video sparks dating rumors

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton sparks dating rumors with her TikTok video. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton’s recent return to social media has shown fans another side of her personality.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is sharing more of her life online as she continues her time in rehab. While her focus is to lose enough weight to be approved for gastric bypass surgery, she’s finding new ways to keep herself, and fans, entertained while she’s in the facility.

She took a short break from social media after receiving some accusations that she wasn’t taking rehab seriously. Now, she’s back and is giving fans a peek into what her daily life is like

Tammy’s TikTok video has fans talking

TikTok has become one of Tammy’s most used platforms recently. Her previous posts often show her having fun with different filters and jamming out to popular songs.

Her latest video shows her doing the same, but this time she’s sharing the spotlight with a mystery man.

The video shows Tammy in a duetted video with TikTok user @nathanieloliver84 who calls himself Bigg Nate. The two are dancing and lip-synching to the hip hop song Left, Right, Left by rapper, Drama. About midway through the video, Tammy pans her camera to show that the two are in the same room in the rehab facility.

Fans did not waste time flooding Tammy’s comments with questions and assumptions about Bigg Nate and the status of their relationship.

One user bluntly asked, “Tammy is that ya man girl?”

A user questions Tammy about the man in her TikTok video. Pic credit: @itsqueentammy86/TikTok

Another user shared their thoughts saying, “You ain’t fooling nobody your blushing is giving you away.”

A user comments on Tammy’s video with Bigg Nate. Pic credit: @itsqueentammy86/TikTok

Before things got out of hand, Tammy stepped into the comments to shut down the rumor mill and let everyone know that Bigg Nate is just a friend.

Fans of the show may recall when Tammy entered rehab the first time at the close of Season 2, she mentioned wanting to make friends and meet new people while there. Things didn’t work out that way back then, but it looks like she’s now getting her wish.

Tammy comments on her own video to share that she and Bigg Nate are just friends. Pic credit: @itsqueentammy86/TikTok

Tammy teases about Season 4

This isn’t the only video of Tammy’s that has created some buzz lately. She also recently posted on TikTok hinting that Season 4 of her show would be happening. This is something that many fans have long awaited to hear.

That video, which shows Tammy responding to a comment asking for an update on her weight loss, shows her telling fans they will have to “wait until Season 4” to get an official update on how she’s doing. She did, however, mention that things are going well and that she is still on the right path to hitting her goals.

Despite Tammy’s comments, an official announcement from TLC has yet to be released.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.