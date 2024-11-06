1000-LB Sisters’ Tammy Slaton responds to pregnancy and death rumors plaguing family

Tammy Slaton is speaking out about recent rumors surrounding her family.

The 1000-LB Sisters star took to TikTok with a short and sweet video to set the record straight about whether her sibling Amy Slaton is pregnant.

“I wish people would stop spreading rumors,” the 38-year-old complained.

“But I’m here to tell you, Amy is not pregnant,” the TLC star continued before addressing the rumors surrounding a death in her family.

“And Brittany did not pass away,” she said at the end of the video amid speculation that her sister-in-law had died.

Tammy is currently seen on 1000-LB Sisters Season 6, which debuted last month.

Of course, the episodes that are airing now haven’t captured the drama that unfolded for the family earlier this year when Amy was arrested on drug possession and child endangerment charges.

TLC is sticking with 1000-LB Sisters

The scandal led to questions about whether the show’s Season 6 premiere would air as planned in October, but the network appears to be standing behind the two sisters.

For her part, Amy has stayed quiet about the incident, so we’re inclined to believe it will be used as part of a storyline for the show.

Due to the nature of the show, which follows the Slaton sisters in their everyday lives, producers want to keep certain aspects concealed to air on the show, which is a great way to attract viewers.

Tammy and Amy were first introduced to viewers when their TLC series premiered in 2020. Fans watched them as they attempted to lose weight.

The series has generated a lot of attention over the years, but some fans are spreading false rumors about the family, and Tammy seems to be over it.

Amy already is the mother of sons Gage and Glenn, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Michael Halterman.

Their becoming parents and the downfall of their relationship played out on the show, so nothing is off-limits as far as the family is concerned.

Brittany’s death hoax came out of nowhere

The death rumor about Brittany was particularly concerning, but at least it has been debunked.

Since debuting as Chris Combs’ wife on the show, Brittany has struck a chord with viewers because of her unfiltered opinions about the sisters’ situations.

This season, the family goes on their first international trip while filming, which finds everyone in London, where tensions continue to boil over.

Will the sisters ever be able to have a vacation without drama? That’s the big question at this point.

1000-LB Sisters airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC. You can stream full episodes on Discovery+ and Max.