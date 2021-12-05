1000-lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton refuses to exercise, says she’s struggling ‘because of the pain’

Tammy Slaton refuses to do her exercises and claims it’s because she’s struggling with the pain. Pic credit: TLC

1000-lb Sisters personality Tammy Slaton isn’t making very much progress towards her goal of qualifying for weight loss surgery. And although her activity level has always been a struggle for Tammy, in a recent sneak peek for Monday’s upcoming episode, she takes it a step further when she gets into a spat with her nurse.

1000-lb Sisters viewers are well aware of just how stubborn Tammy can be, so it ultimately came as no surprise to see her pushing back at the suggestion that she exercise a little bit to increase her mobility.

However, Tammy’s nurse Tisa believes it’s more than just physical barriers that are preventing Tammy from taking those measures to increase her fitness and finally qualify for her surgery.

Tammy Slaton refuses to take a walk to the mailbox

In the sneak peek for the upcoming episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy’s nurse Tisa stops by to check in and attempt to get Tammy to increase her activity. And at the beginning, it looks promising — Tammy showed off her newest swimsuit, which would have been a clear indication that she was committed to getting more active, right?

Unfortunately, the joy is short-lived because once Tisa pushes Tammy to get ready to take a walk to the mailbox and back, Tammy all but shuts down.

“The weather’s good outside today,” Tisa says enticingly. “Let’s think about that walk.”

Almost immediately Tammy’s attitude shifts.

“You’re crazy,” she laughs at Tisa.

And when nurse Tisa pushes the issue, claiming that Tammy promised she would at least try, Tammy goes silent. So, in great nurse fashion, Tisa tells Tammy she’s going to change the bed linen, and then they would talk about going for a walk.

“I think she’s at a point that she’s just scared and maybe a little embarrassed if she gets tired. But it’s very important for her to do some kind of mobility,” Tisa tells producers.

Tammy says nurse Tisa and her doctor don’t understand the pain she’s in

As the situation with Tammy escalates, nurse Tisa proposes that they simply try, even if they aren’t able to make it all of the way.

“I don’t think she quite understands what pain tolerance I have and what I go through just to stand up to go to the bathroom,” Tammy later says in a confessional with producers.

Nurse Tisa then channels her bravery and challenges Tammy to disclose what she’s afraid of. Of course, Tammy isn’t willing to engage.

“I’m not scared of s**t,” she snaps back.

“If I’m not feeling up to it, don’t try no more,” Tammy elaborated in confessional. “…That’s gonna make me shut down more.”

Tisa further pointed out that Tammy has an upcoming appointment with her doctor and reminded Tammy that the entire point of this is so she can qualify for surgery. And after leaving food rehab earlier than planned, Tammy clearly needs all the support she can get.

“I have an appointment with Dr. Smith coming up, but I’m struggling to do exercises because of the pain,” Tammy claims.

With her impended appointment, there’s a lot on the line for Tammy.

1000-lb Sisters airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.