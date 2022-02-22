1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton posts a new video revealing her weight loss

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton gives an update on her weight loss journey. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton, who took a short break from social media, recently made her return to Instagram this week.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is still in the rehab facility that is assisting in her weight loss journey, as she continues to work for her gastric bypass surgery approval.

Her posts on social media have chronicled her progress since entering rehab, and now she’s giving fans a major update on how she’s doing.

Tammy shares a new video on Instagram

Her latest Instagram post is a video with shows her full body. This is a change from her usual posts which typically would only show her from the neck and above.

This time around, Tammy is seen sitting in a chair where viewers can see her body from her head down to her waist. She poses, throws up the peace sign with her fingers, and shows herself standing up from the chair just before the video abruptly ends.

The 10-second video has no audio, and Tammy keeps a straight face with no expression the entire time.

Fans wasted no time sharing encouraging words in the comments for Tammy and continued to show their support for her weight loss journey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Is 1000-Lb. Sisters returning?

This video also raised some concerns for fans who are still anticipating an announcement about the show’s return.

In the past, fans have speculated that her contract with the network would not allow her to show any changes to her body so that there would be no spoilers for the upcoming season. With this full-body post, fans may be concerned that another season of 1000-Lb. Sisters will not be happening.

Tammy’s younger sister, Amy, has stated that the filming schedule has become a lot for her lately, and she feels it is too stressful while she is pregnant. She mentioned being open to doing another season if the network would be willing to cut back on the number of hours she needed to film.

Tammy, however, has been quiet about her thoughts on continuing with the show. Season 3 ended in a terrifying manner for her, as she struggled with her mental health, suffered issues with her lungs, and was put in a medically induced coma that lasted four days.

Since entering rehab, Tammy has lost at least 115 pounds and has stated she will remain in the facility for as long as needed. Her goal is to get down to the size where weight loss surgery can safely be performed. According to her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Smith, that means she will need to weigh 550-pounds or less.

To date, fans are still anticipating an announcement from TLC.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.