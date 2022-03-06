1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton jokes about perming her hair and gives an update on Season 4

Tammy Slaton from 1000-Lb. Sisters shows off her new hairstyle in her latest TikTok video. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton continues to interact with fans and show them more of her personality. Since her return to social media after a short break, she has been more expressive and vocal and responding to comments, which is new for the reality personality.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star gained public attention when she and her younger sister, Amy, began sharing their weight loss journey on the TLC hit show. Over the years, Tammy received both praises and criticism for her behavior and attitude.

After entering rehab in an attempt to lose enough weight to be approved for gastric bypass surgery, Tammy stepped back from social media. Now that she’s back online, she’s having fun with her fans and sharing updates about the show.

Tammy Slaton reveals her new hairstyle

Since her 115-pound weight loss, Tammy seems to be experimenting with her looks. She previously posted photos showing off a more glamorous look with a full face of makeup and soft curls in her hair. Now, she’s got a new hairstyle that she’s showing off in her latest video.

Tammy posted the short video on TikTok showing off her newly permed hair. In the video, she can be heard saying, “bro, the ’80’s called, they want their hair back.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with their opinions on Tammy’s new look.

Fans compliment Tammy on her new hairstyle. Pic credit: itsqueentammy86/TikTok

Not only did she receive multiple compliments on her hair, but some fans also felt that Tammy looked happier than she had in the past.

Fans comment on how happy they believe Tammy looks. Pic credit: itsqueentammy86/TikTok

What’s going on with Season 4?

Recently, Tammy hinted that Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters was happening. It was an announcement that many fans had been waiting for. At the time, she didn’t reveal any other information, but now she appears to have a brief update.

When a fan asked when the new season would be available, Tammy responded that they “haven’t started filming yet so it’s gonna be a while.”

Tammy responds to a fan’s question about when the show will be returning. Pic credit: itsqueentammy86/TikTok

Rumors about the show being canceled surfaced shortly after Season 3 ended. The finale episode showed Tammy being rushed to the hospital with complications in her lungs soon after she entered rehab. She was then placed in a medically induced coma and remained in the hospital until it was safe for her to return to the rehab facilities.

Since then, some fans were wondering if they would get additional updates on Tammy’s journey through Season 4. The entire cast had been quiet about the topic until recently. In addition to Tammy’s comments, Amy also shared her thoughts on continuing with the show.

Currently, she is 20-weeks pregnant with her second child and mentioned how the filming schedule may be too much for her right now. In order for her to agree to continue with the show, she said she wants the production team to cut back on the hours she needs to be available for filming. Fans are still waiting for her confirmation that she will return for Season 4.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.