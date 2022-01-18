1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton hopes partying will help her find happiness

Tammy Slaton of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Pic credit: TLC.

In the most recent episode of TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy shows viewers another side of her as she parties with friends.

After leaving her family’s vacation early and returning home, viewers watched as Tammy and her three friends Rob, JT and Ralph made alcoholic drinks, vaped, and indulged in pizza. Tammy admitted to knowing this wasn’t healthy for her and that she was doing damage to her body which is already in pain but stated she just wanted to have fun.

When asked by a producer if he felt like Tammy’s family should worry about her at this time, Rob responded by saying, “I understand that, you know, health-wise, but I’m like, I feel like, when I come around, like, it’s just, you know, to get all that stress off her, and have a good time.”

Fans may remember the last time Tammy strayed away from her diet in season 2 when her then-boyfriend, Jerry, came for a visit.

Tammy’s partying is her way of making up for lost time

While partying with her friends, Tammy shared that this was never something she did when she was younger.

“I was super shy about my weight, and I really didn’t have too many friends. So, like, I just stayed in my little bubble. But now I’m to the point where I don’t care. I’m gonna be me,” she confessed.

After finding out what her sister has been up to, Amy said she understands Tammy wanting to have fun since she didn’t do much partying during her 20’s, she just wishes she would find a different, healthier outlet. Fans on Twitter agree as they commented on Tammy’s behavior.

Tammy's "friends" are lame enablers #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/4SXn9g0v93
January 18, 2022

#1000lbSisters

Tammy can't be on the mountain with her family because she has bad lungs but she can vape?!?🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/FO4N2FsH92 — ReenLoft (@Loft0489) January 18, 2022

Should she be vaping with an oxygen tank? Seriously #1000lbSisters pic.twitter.com/CWCewKKZu9 — Bing Bong (@1BipolarCancer) January 18, 2022

Towards the end of the episode, viewers learned that Tammy had been drinking regularly and completely abandoning her diet. When confronted by Amy, she said her partying is her way of finding happiness and self-love.

The Slaton siblings discuss what’s next for Tammy

Earlier in the season, fans were introduced to Dr. Smith, the bariatric doctor Tammy was referred to. After multiple appointments where she did not meet her goals, Dr. Smith advised Tammy that he can’t help her unless she gets serious about her health. With her weight now at 649 pounds and her limited mobility, Tammy’s siblings struggle to decide how to handle their sister’s future.

With Amy moving into a new home soon, she will no longer be next door to Tammy. None of the siblings feel comfortable allowing her to move into their homes but are afraid of what will happen with her being alone.

Do you think Tammy’s family should continue looking for ways to support her?

Watch 1000-Lb. Sisters Monday nights at 10/9c on TLC.