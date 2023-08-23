1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy Slaton doesn’t approve of sister Amy’s new boyfriend

Amy Slaton has moved on from Michael Halterman amid their divorce, and things are getting serious between her and her new man.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star seemingly soft-launched her new boyfriend, Tony Rodgers, in a recent YouTube video, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

And things have gotten serious quickly — Amy and Tony have reportedly moved in together after just three months of dating.

While Amy and Tony are shacking up and getting serious, Amy’s sister, Tammy Slaton, isn’t so thrilled about their relationship.

An insider spoke with The Sun and spilled some tea about Amy and Tony’s alleged volatile pairing.

According to the source, Tammy says that the couple “fights all of the time” ever since Tony moved into Amy’s Kentucky home.

1000-Lb. Sisters source says Tammy Slaton doesn’t like Amy Slaton’s new boyfriend Tony ‘at all’

“[Tammy] does not like Tony at all,” the source told the outlet.

Before moving to Kentucky to be with Amy, Tony lived in Battle Creek, Michigan. Tammy often accompanied Amy on road trips to visit Tony before he relocated and apparently witnessed some of their explosive arguments.

During their last trip to Michigan, Tammy claimed that Tony and Amy “fought so much that they missed numerous exits and just screamed at each other the whole time,” according to The Sun’s insider.

Not only is Tammy unhappy with Amy and Tony’s recurring spats, but she also complains that “Tony does nothing but live off of Amy.”

But despite their frequent quarrels, “They are still acting like a happy couple,” the person in the know revealed.

Amy hinted at relationship woes in a recent video: ‘I wish I could be happy’

Other than Tony making a cameo appearance in Amy’s son Glenn’s first birthday video, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star hasn’t made any mention of her boyfriend online.

Could there already be trouble in paradise? In a recent TikTok, Amy hinted that she was feeling down in the dumps.

She recorded herself with a black-and-white filter as she gazed somberly at the camera while the song Lost All My Feelings by SahBabii played in the background.

Amy didn’t caption her TikTok, but text over Amy’s image read, “I wish I could be happy.”

Perhaps Amy isn’t bummed out about her romance with Tony, but her divorce from Michael instead. Michael filed for divorce earlier this year, just days before his and Amy’s anniversary.

Soon after, it was discovered that Amy filed for an emergency protective order against her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Reportedly, Amy also started a domestic violence case, claiming that Michael became “violent” during an incident in their once-shared home. Amy and Michael were married for nearly four years and share two sons, Glenn and Gage.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.