1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton reveals her new clothing size amid weight-loss journey

While Tammy Slaton continues to work on slimming down and getting in shape, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star has found some other perks of losing hundreds of pounds.

Following a stint in rehab and undergoing bariatric surgery, Tammy has pulled off an amazing feat by dropping nearly 400 lbs.

Now that she no longer requires a wheelchair, oxygen tank, or tracheotomy to get around, Tammy is living her best life and showing off her ever-shrinking figure every chance she gets.

That’s exactly what Tammy did in a recent TikTok, modeling a colorful outfit consisting of a pair of black and purple plaid pants, a black t-shirt, a long-sleeved denim shirt, and a pair of gray flat canvas shoes — a far cry from the Muumuus she once donned when she weighed 717 lbs.

Tammy recorded herself striking several poses as she snapped some full-length bathroom selfies, giving a peace sign to the camera, looking happy and carefree.

The song She Fine by LAVL played in the background, seemingly indicating that Tammy was feeling herself in the TikTok.

In the caption of the TikTok, Tammy shared that she’s dropped six clothing sizes, writing, “From wearing 8xl in clothes to a 2xl.”

More than 47,700 TikTok users liked Tammy’s video, and she received some compliments in the comments section from fans cheering her on as well.

1000-Lb. Sisters viewers continue to support Tammy Slaton as she presses on with her weight loss

“I’m so happy for you girly !!!!!” wrote one of Tammy’s supporters.

Another commented on how “freakin awesome” Tammy’s weight loss efforts are going, and another noted how “beautiful!” she looks.

Tammy received an outpouring of support amid her weight-loss journey, as usual. Pic credit: @tammyslaton2020/TikTok

“[You have] done so well n [come] so far hun well done,” wrote another 1000-Lb. Sisters viewer.

Tammy remains committed to dropping more weight

It’s obvious that Tammy is taking her weight-loss journey seriously. She continues to shed weight, even after completing her stint in rehab and having weight-loss surgery.

In fact, earlier this summer, Tammy was pleasantly surprised when she discovered that she weighed less than she thought.

Per a source close to Tammy, during a weigh-in, “Tammy thought she weighed 370 pounds. Tammy went to a rehab center last Thursday and got weighed. She actually lost more than she had thought. She’s down to 334 and doing awesome.”

Considering her determination, perhaps the rumors about Tammy pursuing a career in plus-size modeling aren’t so farfetched after all.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus on TLC.