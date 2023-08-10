1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton ‘open’ to dating women as she looks for love again

Tammy Slaton is officially a single woman again: is the 1000-Lb. Sisters star is looking to reenter the dating pool?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy joked that she wasn’t interested in a long-term commitment any time soon.

After losing her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, earlier this year, Tammy has kept her private life off social media, except for a few hints at her love life.

While Tammy made it clear that she isn’t looking to jump into another marriage just yet, she’s reportedly interested in dating again, and not just men.

According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Tammy is exploring her options amid her “bad b***h” era.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Tammy has lost all of this weight, and she’s ready to get back out there,” the insider shared with the outlet. “Caleb passing away was hard for her, but they were already having problems, and she felt he didn’t have time for her.”

Not only is Tammy looking for love again, but she’s specifically looking for a female companion this time around, says the source.

“Tammy is pansexual, and she’s looking to date a woman right now. She’s been talking to a few people, but nothing is serious,” they added.

Pansexuality is defined as “the romantic, emotional, and/or sexual attraction to people regardless of their gender,” meaning that Tammy is open to broadening her dating horizons.

Tammy and Caleb’s marriage was reportedly on the rocks at the time of Caleb’s death. Tammy was unhappy with Caleb’s refusal to abide by his weight-loss regimen, accounting for their split earlier this year.

The couple met in their rehab facility and were engaged just weeks later. It’s also where they tied the knot, as seen during Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Tammy teased during a since-deleted TikTok that a Season 4B is coming later this year, which will feature the second half of her and Caleb’s wedding special.

1000-Lb. Sisters producers reportedly ‘forced drama’ at Caleb’s funeral services

The TLC star was recently captured at Caleb’s funeral service, where she got emotional as she said her final goodbyes to her husband. Another source close to Tammy claimed that the 1000-Lb. Sisters star was furious that the show’s producers “forced drama” at the service in an effort to make things seem “more sad” than they actually were.

While Caleb reportedly gave up on his weight-loss efforts, Tammy has continued to stick with hers. The 37-year-old continues to slim down, as evidenced by her social media posts, and her fans love seeing her improve her health.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.