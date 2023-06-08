1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is ‘thankful’ to be alive after last year’s bariatric surgery: ‘I wised up’

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is counting her lucky stars after she took some major steps to improve her health and quality of life.

The 36-year-old TLC star underwent bariatric surgery last summer, and she’s feeling better than ever as she continues to work on her progress.

Tammy is feeling grateful these days after suffering a life-threatening scare prior to her surgery when she was placed on a ventilator and into a medically-induced coma after she stopped breathing.

Tammy recently spoke with PEOPLE about how she’s been feeling since getting her health back on track.

“I wised up and got my surgery,” Tammy told the outlet.

She added, “I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently, the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime.”

1000-lb star Tammy Slaton is feeling ‘great’ following her massive weight loss

Tammy said she only wears her oxygen machine at night, along with a BiPap machine, and keeps close tabs on her oxygen levels while she isn’t hooked up to any machinery.

“I’m feeling great!” Tammy continued. “I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

Tammy has made great strides, even ditching her wheelchair and taking steps on her own. Through her hard work, she was able to go from 717 lbs. to under 550 lbs., something she needed to achieve in order to qualify for her weight-loss surgery.

Tammy continues to work on improving her health, and rumors are flying that she’s found love again

Earlier this year, as Monsters and Critics reported, Tammy was released from a rehabilitation center where she spent a year of her life. Since then, Tammy has been working on her weight-loss journey at home in Kentucky with the help of her family and friends.

Tammy was able to lose an astonishing amount of weight altogether, totaling more than 300 lbs. In addition to losing weight, Tammy has improved her health vastly by quitting smoking and vaping and reducing her alcohol consumption.

These days, Tammy is reportedly dating again after splitting from her husband, Caleb Willingham. It’s rumored that Tammy met a 25-year-old man from Indianapolis, Indiana, named Greg Morgan on a dating app, and they’ve been seeing each other for about a month after “immediately hitting it off.”

Tammy hasn’t made any mention of her love life on Instagram lately. Instead, she’s been sticking to posting selfies, highlighting her trimmer new physique, and showing herself some love.

In one of her most recent Instagram carousels, Tammy posted several up-close selfies and captioned the post, “6 beautiful photos of myself without filters.”

1000-lb Sisters is currently on hiatus, with episodes now streaming on Discovery+.