1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 to feature Tammy Slaton undergoing skin removal surgery

With the uncertainty surrounding Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, a source claims that the Slaton sisters have resumed filming.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, filming came to a screeching halt when Tammy and her sister, Amy Slaton, got into a physical altercation with Amanda Halterman and Chris Combs.

Reportedly, the sisters and some of their family members headed to Florida for a summer vacation, but TLC’s camera crews became “uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving” and took a hiatus from filming.

It looked as though filming resumed, though, when cameras were spotted capturing Tammy, Amy, and their family and friends at Tammy’s late husband Caleb Willingham’s funeral.

However, a source recently spilled some tea to The Sun and claimed that Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters is set to start filming.

Not only that, but the insider dished on Season 5’s storyline, which will follow Tammy’s journey as she seeks surgery to remove excess skin after losing hundreds of pounds.

Tammy Slaton’s upcoming skin-removal surgery will be featured in Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, says source

“[Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters] will be about Tammy’s upcoming skin removal surgery,” the source told the outlet.

After attending rehab and undergoing bariatric surgery last year, Tammy has shed an incredible amount of weight totaling nearly 400 pounds.

Tammy’s extreme weight loss has accounted for her loose, excess skin. It’s not unheard of for patients who have lost massive amounts of weight to then undergo skin-removal surgery.

There are several different types of skin-removal surgery, including an abdominoplasty (commonly called a tummy tuck), brachioplasty to remove excess skin from the arms, rhytidectomy, which removes excess skin from the neck area, mastopexy to remove excess breast skin, torsoplasty, which targets the side and back of the torso, and thighplasty to remove skin from the thighs.

According to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, a patient must have reached their goal weight and maintained it for six months, be in overall good health, have realistic expectations about the results, accept visible scars as a result of the surgery, and be able to free up several weeks for recovery.

It seems as though Tammy would be a candidate for the surgery, given these guidelines, and she would have to keep up her healthy lifestyle in preparation to go under the knife again, including regular blood tests, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and other restrictions.

Tammy is keeping other career plans in her back pocket amid the uncertainty of 1000-Lb. Sisters’ future

If for some reason Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters doesn’t come to fruition, Tammy is reportedly looking into another career: plus-size modeling.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Tammy is “looking at other opportunities” amid the uncertainty of the future of her show, and also “wants to represent people in her community who have been through what she has been through.”

As far as the most recent footage to air on 1000-Lb. Sisters during Season 4, Tammy told her TikTok followers in a since-deleted that Season 4 “isn’t over” yet.

In fact, Tammy told her fans that Season 4 is going to be broken into two parts and will air later this year.

“My wedding was a two-part thing, so it made Season 4 have more episodes,” Tammy shared. “So we have Part B coming out December 12.”

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus on TLC.