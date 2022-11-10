1000-Lb. Sisters: Is Tammy Slaton getting married?

Tammy Slaton is allegedly engaged. Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

It looks like Tammy Slaton may be ready to plan a wedding.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is rumored to be engaged to her boyfriend.

After spending over a year in rehab to jump-start her weight loss ahead of bariatric surgery, Tammy seems to have found love while on her health journey.

The reality star has had a few on-and-off-again relationships which were shown in previous seasons of her hit show.

After her latest break-up, Tammy revealed she wanted to put dating on hold while she focused on her weight loss goals.

Apparently, she’s ready to commit to her fitness and fiance.

Who is Tammy Slaton’s new partner?

According to The Sun, who spoke with a source close to Tammy, she has secretly been dating a man named Caleb.

The two met in rehab, where they both are working towards losing significant weight. They kept their romance a secret as they grew closer but are now happy to share their news with the world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

About their relationship, the source said Tammy and Caleb have supported one another during their time in rehab and experienced similar issues, which has helped them bond.

It was reported that Caleb proposed to Tammy at the end of October just days ago. The Sun shared pictures of the moment, which showed Tammy in a wheelchair as Caleb professed his love to her.

The two have allegedly already applied for their marriage license and hope to get married in a small ceremony very soon. Caleb is also planning to move to Kentucky to be with Tammy full-time.

A look back at Tammy Slaton’s previous relationships

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters may recall two of Tammy’s relationships being played out on the show. She met Jerry Sykes through a dating app and thought he was the love of her life. Jerry traveled to Kentucky to meet Tammy and spent a few days getting to know her and meeting her family.

Tammy’s loved ones were not sold on Jerry and were concerned at his apathy towards her health issues. After a short relationship, Tammy realized her family was right, and the two went their separate ways.

Soon after her split from Jerry, Tammy began dating Phillip Redmond. They also met online, where he promoted his persona as The BBW King. He claimed to only date women who weighed over 300 pounds and quickly set his eyes on Tammy.

Although Tammy claimed he supported her weight loss plans, he made it clear he did not want her to lose too much weight.

The couple went back and forth with their relationship for over a year. He even visited Tammy at the rehab facility, and the two revealed they were working on their relationship. However, shortly after his visit, the two quietly separated for good.

Tammy has yet to introduce her fiance to her social media followers formally. If the two plan to get married soon, it could be something viewers will see on 1000-Lb. Sisters, which is currently filming its fourth season.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.