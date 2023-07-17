1000-Lb. Sisters filming stopped after Tammy, Amy and Amanda get in physical fight

Family feud! The Slaton sisters and their siblings got into a heated altercation that reportedly caused cameras to stop rolling on Season 5 of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Producers for 1000-Lb. Sisters reportedly pulled the plug after Tammy and Amy Slaton got into it with Amanda Halterman and Chris Combs.

The Slatons headed to Florida for some vacation time now that Tammy is well enough to travel, but things ended in chaos.

A show insider told The Sun that while filming in Florida, the siblings’ spat got so out of control that filming ceased.

“The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving,” a friend of Tammy told the outlet.

Reportedly, TLC is taking a six to eight-week hiatus from filming for Season 5 until things simmer down between the Slaton siblings.

Filming for 1000-Lb. Sisters halted following Slaton siblings’ brawl

Tammy was able to get herself well enough to go on vacation after being admitted into an intensive inpatient rehabilitation center.

The 36-year-old reality TV star was discharged from rehab in February, and she’s been on top of her health ever since. She’s reportedly lost over 60 pounds and has shown off her weight-loss efforts on social media.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy showed off her slimmed-down physique in a form-fitting spaghetti-strap dress last month, snapping a full-length mirror selfie.

Admittedly, Tammy is “thankful to be alive” after getting a wake-up call following her bariatric surgery. But amid the good news regarding her health, Tammy is grieving a major loss.

Tammy is mourning the loss of her estranged husband Caleb Willingham

Tammy recently lost her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, at the age of 40. The couple met during their stint in the same rehab facility, where they got married in 2022.

Unlike Tammy, however, Caleb gained weight since leaving the clinic and wasn’t staying on top of his weight loss and overall health, which reportedly led to their split.

An insider told The Sun that Caleb gained 30 pounds after rehab, “but he just didn’t have a drive [to lose weight]” as Tammy does.

The news was hard on Tammy, despite her and Caleb’s split. In an emotional TikTok video, Tammy expressed her grief over Caleb’s passing.

@tammyslaton2020 Replying to @sandracrause8 im sorry im crying but just because im crying doesn’t mean im not strong ive got this familystrongforcaleb🪽🩵💜🪽 ♬ original sound – Tammy slaton

Tammy admitted that she and Caleb were struggling in their marriage but told her fans that she was still in love with her husband despite their split.

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy told her followers earlier this month.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.