1000-Lb. Sisters: Chris Combs is hosting a video chat for fans

1000-Lb. Sisters star Chris Combs wants to talk one-on-one with his fans. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb. Sisters follows siblings Tammy and Amy Slaton as they go on a journey to lose weight together. The TLC show has become a hit as the sisters share their struggles and successes with viewers.

The show details how their weight has affected their lives, and how they hope having weight-loss surgery will improve their overall health.

Over the show’s three seasons, the Slaton sisters have introduced the world to their families, including their older brother, Chris, who quickly became a fan favorite. To show his appreciation for their support, Chris is offering his fans a chance to give him a call.

Chris Combs wants to chat with fans

Chris has decided to host a video chat for fans to speak with him directly. The event will take place through Cameo, where tickets must be purchased in advance. This is the second time Chris has hosted this type of event, and has stated he enjoys meeting with and talking to his fans this way.

The $10 price tag allows for a five-minute one-on-one call with Chris, where he says fans can talk to him about anything they want. During the call, Chris will also allow for a photo or screenshot to be taken.

Tickets must be purchased on the Cameo website and can be found by searching Chris Combs’ name and locating his profile page. Users must create an account in order to purchase their ticket.

To join the call, users must download the Cameo app to their smartphone or tablet. At the time of the event, users will log in and be placed in a waiting queue. Call order is based on a first-come first-serve basis, however, everyone who purchases a ticket will get an opportunity to speak with Chris. The call will take place Tuesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. CST.

Will Chris return for Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters?

Recently, Tammy revealed that filming for Season 4 is underway. She did not share if all of her siblings will return, however.

Chris, who decided to go on his own health journey while supporting his sisters, had weight-loss surgery which gained him the support of viewers. He shared that his goal was to get under 250 pounds, which many fans may be hoping to see in the upcoming season.

Despite his sister sharing that she has started filming, Chris has not made any comments regarding his status. He, along with his sister, Amy, have not answered any questions about the show, leaving fans wondering what to expect for Season 4.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus and is streaming on Discovery+.