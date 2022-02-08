1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton shares details on her new home and if she will return to the show

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton shares details about her new home. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton has opened up about moving into her new house with her husband, Michael, and son, Gage.

The youngest member of the Slaton family recently purchased a home and shared the accomplishment with fans during Season 3 of the hit show.

After living next door to her sister, Tammy, she felt that it was time to move on to a place that could accommodate her new lifestyle as a wife and mom.

Amy’s new home is perfect for her family

Amy and Michael purchased their 1,584 square-foot home in Morganfield, KY for $37,000. Fans may remember seeing them finding the house early in Season 3. Amy said, “We were driving around one day, and we saw the sign and we’re like, ‘that’s our sign, we need to move.’”

At that time, Amy said her son, Gage, “was sleeping in the kitchen and I wanted him to have his own room. I knew we were going to have another kid, so I made sure we had enough room for both of them.”

Before moving in, the couple did some renovations on their home. They replaced the flooring, did some updates to the kitchen and painted the rooms for their children.

Prior to moving, Amy lived next door to her sister, Tammy, in a four-bedroom duplex. The choice to live there was mainly so that she could be close by to help care for Tammy. However, when she decided to expand her family, she felt it was best to get a bigger place.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amy has been vocal about being on a different path from Tammy and not wanting to stop her life to care for her sister. Moving was not an easy choice, but she felt it was the best thing for her marriage and children.

Although she is currently in rehab located in Ohio, the duplex is still Tammy’s main residence.

The future of 1000-Lb. Sisters is unclear

After an emotional Season 3, the status of the show is still unclear. TLC has yet to make a decision on if the show will continue for another season.

Not only is Tammy in rehab, which could last up to a year, but Amy is not convinced that she wants to return to the show. She feels that the filming schedule is a lot for her right now since she is pregnant.

She stated, “If they cut down my hours, I’ll probably be fine. I like the crew most, but filming can be stressful. You’re there all day and you have to say stuff over and over again. I love the relationships with the crew, but it’s stressful right now.”

Currently, no one else from the family has made any comments on their feelings about the show being renewed. The sisters’ older siblings, Chris and Amanda became breakout stars during Season 3, and fans are hopeful to see them on screen again. An announcement from TLC is highly anticipated.

1000-Lb. Sisters is on hiatus but can be streamed on Discovery+.