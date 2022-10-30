1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton shares ‘birthday selfie’ with her boys

Amy Slaton celebrates her birthday with her family by her side. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Slaton has a lot to celebrate these days.

After giving birth to her second son in July, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star has been enjoying motherhood more than ever.

She’s been sharing updates with her social media followers and allowing them to celebrate all the milestones in her family’s lives.

Recently, Amy allowed the spotlight to be on herself for a brief moment as she celebrated turning another year older.

The reality star enjoyed her 35th birthday by spending quality time with her family, which included her siblings.

And while the day was about her, Amy couldn’t resist sharing a few selfies she snapped with her boys.

Amy Slaton posts selfies with her sons

Showing off her newly dyed purple hair, Amy posted a handful of pics she took with her boys while out celebrating her birthday.

In the pics, she captured a car selfie with her oldest, Gage, who is just shy of turning two. Although Amy was all smiles in the selfie, Gage didn’t seem interested in the camera.

In another pic, she held her youngest, Glenn, while kissing his head. Unlike his brother, he stared directly into the camera as his mom captured the sweet moment.

In her caption, she wrote, “Birthday selfie with my babies. Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes.”

Amy’s birthday is just a few days before her favorite holiday, Halloween. She gathered her family together to enjoy a haunted forest event where she even met horror actor, Douglas Tait.

In addition to her husband, children and nephews being present, Amy’s older sister, Amanda, also joined in on the celebration. Amanda was a breakout star on the show and quickly became a fan favorite.

Amy Slaton doesn’t have an update on 1000-Lb. Sisters

For months, fans have been asking Amy for updates on the new season of her hit show. Viewers have been teased by Tammy prematurely revealing that filming has begun. However, there have been very few additional updates since then.

Amy, has remained silent on the issue, leaving some fans wondering if she has plans to return to the show. After months of avoiding the topic, Amy finally responded to a fan’s question.

The fan wrote, “Hi Amy when are you going to be doing a new season??? Been asking for months are you not doing anymore? We miss you on our screens here in England 🇬🇧.”

In response, Amy simply said, “im not sure.”

It wasn’t the most exciting or detailed answer, but it was more than what Amy has given fans in the past.

According to Tammy, multiple members of the Slaton family are in the middle of filming for the new season. Details on the release date for Season 4 have not been revealed, although Tammy stated fans should not expect new episodes until 2023.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.