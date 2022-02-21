1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton shares another update on her pregnancy

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton shares an update about her pregnancy. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Slaton continues to share her pregnancy journey with fans as she prepares to welcome her second child.

Earlier in the year, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star announced that she and her husband, Michael, are expanding their family with another son who they plan to name John Allen.

While Amy has been pretty quiet on social media lately, she’s still finding the time to share her progress and cravings as she gets closer to her due date.

Amy recently posted a new update on her pregnancy on her Instagram account.

In the caption, she shared that she is now 19 weeks along, saying, “Almost half way. I’ve been craving garlic and tacos.”

She also included snapshots of a pregnancy tracking app, showing that her baby is now the size of a large tomato. The graphic states that at this point, the baby is developing sensing and “is designating specialized areas for smell, taste, hearing, vision, and touch” in the brain.

While responding to some of her fan’s comments, Amy said she also craves chicken, fish, and shrimp, and is trying to continue eating healthy.

Recently, Amy shared that she felt good about her eating habits with this pregnancy and was committed to continuing her weight loss journey after the baby is born.

Will Amy continue filming?

Updates about a new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters have yet to be seen. With Amy focusing on her family and Tammy being in rehab, some fans may be wondering about the status of the show.

Amy has admitted that the filming schedule has been a lot for her to handle. With the demands of her 15-month-old, Gage, and trying to maintain a healthy pregnancy, she hasn’t felt good about continuing with the same hours she previously committed to. She’s said if production would be willing to cut back on the amount of time she has to film, she would be open to doing another season.

Amy has made It clear that she wants to keep her family as her priority and continue focusing on her health. Fans are wishing for another season, hoping to see the birth of her second child and watch as she continues to lose weight and reach her health goals.

Viewers are also hoping to see more of Amy’s older siblings, Chris and Amanda, who have become fan favorites. Chris is continuing his weight loss journey while Amanda is hoping to stay connected to her family and support their efforts.

As for Tammy, she remains in rehab with no confirmed date on her release. Amy has said she likely will take Tammy in once she does leave the facilities as Tammy is struggling financially at the moment.

As of now, there have been no reports on whether Amy and the network have come to an agreement based on her filming requests. An announcement from TLC is highly anticipated.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.