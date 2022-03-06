1000-Lb. Best Friends: Tina Arnold shows off her new hairstyle

1000-Lb. Best Friends star Tina Arnold debuts a new hairstyle. Pic credit: TLC

Recently, TLC released their new show about a group of women embarking on a weight loss journey. Each episode shows the women trying a new activity, setting individual goals, and dealing with challenges they face in their personal lives.

1000-Lb. Best Friends follows four childhood friends who have all decided to work towards losing weight. Since they’ve struggled with doing this in the past, they figured doing it as a group would help keep them motivated and feel supported along the way.

As the show continues to gain an audience, the women are slowly showing more of their personalities and giving viewers a peek into their lives when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Tina Arnold, who appears to be more reserved and private than her friends, has become very active on social media lately. She regularly shares updates with fans, and posts details about her daily life.

Recently, she posted some new pictures on Instagram showing off a new hairstyle, which was a two-step transformation.

First, she posted a photo showing that she let go of her blonde hair and decided to go with a deep brunette color. She captioned the photo saying, “So I did a thing…and got rid of the blonde. I was so ready for this change!”

Soon after, she posted a second photo with the final stage of her transformation. Tina added some length, going from a short pixie haircut to long wavy extensions. She commented about her change in the caption, saying, “I wanted my long hair back, so I bought it.”

The new look is a bit different from how she was introduced on the show, but Tina says the change was needed.

Tina shares her weight loss goals

Since the show has aired, Tina has gotten a reputation for being very serious and a bit more reserved than her friends. However, viewers may find themselves relating to her story more than they expected.

While her friends are interested in getting weight loss surgery to hit their goals, Tina doesn’t feel like it’s something she wants to do. She has stated her concerns over having the surgery, and just doesn’t feel comfortable going that route. The mother of four says she doesn’t want to risk her life for surgery and believes she can lose weight in other ways.

While the other women support her journey, they also believe surgery would greatly benefit her. One of the conflicts viewers witness in the show is Tina having to defend her decision to her friends and prove she can shed weight naturally. While Tina doesn’t always get along with the other women in the group, she is supportive of their choices and asks the same in return.

1000-Lb. Best Friends airs Monday nights at 10/9c on TLC.