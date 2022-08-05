￼Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae Young is suing a strip club — Here’s why 

Heather Rae Young is suing a strip club to stop using her image in their promotions as well as defamation of character. Pic credit: @heatherraeyoung/Instagram

Selling Sunset star and mother-to-be Heather Rae Young is suing a strip club for using her image to promote events.

Heather claims that Platinum West and Platinum Plus Gentleman’s club used her photo in their promotions without her consent.

Documents obtained by TMZ show that during the NFL season, both strip clubs used posters promising “Cheerleaders for Every Fan.”

It is alleged that at no point did the club contact Heather to receive approval to use her image, nor did they compensate her for the use of her image.

Heather Rae Young isn’t the only one who was taken advantage of. Amber Lancaster, from The Price is Right, and Jaime Edmondson Longoria, the wife of San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, are also suing the club.

All three women are suing to stop the strip club from using their images and defamation of character as they feel the posters imply they work as strippers for the club.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa get a new show on HGTV

Although Heather’s pending lawsuit has undoubtedly caused stress for the Selling Sunset star, she’s also received some exciting news.

It was announced that Heather and Tarek would star in an HGTV show tentatively titled The Flipping El Moussas.

TV Insider states, “The eight-episode docuseries will track the couple as they tackle a house move, a major renovation, and their emotional efforts to expand their family. Tarek will bring Heather Rae into the fold of his flipping empire along the way, as she grows more eager to get more involved in his business.”

Flipping homes is a new business venture for Heather. While Tarek, who rose to fame while hosting the HGTV show Flipping 101 with his ex-wife Christina Haack, is no stranger to flipping houses.

But it sounds like fans eager to witness the couple’s fertility journey will get more insight into their new HGTV show.

Heather Rae Young pregnant with her first child

While the announcement of a new show is fantastic news for Heather Rae Young, the best news came when she found out she was pregnant after struggling to conceive.

Heather and Tarek proudly announced the pregnancy on Instagram, sharing that the unexpected news came as the couple was preparing to begin their IVF journey. The couple recently hosted a gender reveal and discovered they would have a baby boy.

While Heather already considers herself a mother, claiming she is a “bonus mom” to her two stepchildren that Tarek El Moussa shares with ex-wife Christina, she is overjoyed to add another member to the El Moussa family.

Selling Sunset is currently on hiatus on Netflix.