Netflix’s Raising Dion adds new characters for Season 2

Raising Dion was a surprise hit for Netflix in 2019 and is very different than the typical superhero story.

The series was about a young child who developed superhero powers and his mother who planned to do anything to protect him.

A second season is on the way and Netflix just announced new characters that would join the show’s second outing.

Raising Dion Season 2

There will be four new characters joining Raising Dion in Season 2.

They include Rome Flynn (Dear White People) as Tevin Wakefield, Aubriana Davis (Genius) as Janelle Carr, Tracey Bonner (Black Lightning) as Simone Carr, and Josh Ventura (P-Valley) as David Marsh.

Here is a description of each new character:

Tevin Wakefield is described as “a former long-distance runner and Olympic track coach who becomes Dion’s trainer and mentor. He is protective yet playful and develops a close relationship with both Dion and Nicole.”

Janelle Carr is described as “a 15-year-old girl who has been labeled destructive and dangerous. Janelle’s mother brings her to Biona in hope of managing her ‘behavioral issues’ once and for all. As she forms a bond with Nicole and Dion, Janelle begins to feel heard and valued for the first time in her life.”

Simone Carr is described as “Janelle’s mother, who is frightened for her daughter’s future and just wants her to live a normal life.”

David Marsh is described as “the new VP Operations for Biona, who hopes to rekindle his personal relationship with Suzanne Wu (Ahn).”

What to expect in Raising Dion Season 2

Raising Dion starred Alisha Wainwright as Nicole, a mother whose son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) has superpowers and she does everything she can to protect him, even as a mysterious organization wants to claim him for themselves.

Dion’s father Mark died before the series started but appeared in flashbacks and it is possible his death was not what anyone realized. This means Michael B. Jordan could return in the second season, even if just in flashbacks.

Jason Ritter, the man who betrayed Nicole and Dion in the first season isn’t likely to be back, as he died. However, Mark became corporeal at the end of Season 1, so there is a chance Pat could be back from the grave as well.

However, it also looks like Season 2 will have another young hero in Janelle. With David Marsh as the new VP of Biona, don’t expect them to be finished with Dion yet.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 2.

Raising Dion Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.