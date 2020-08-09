Pose Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Fans have been on the lookout for updates on Pose Season 3 since Season 2 ended on FX back in August 2019.

Pose — from co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals — has continued to attract a wider audience since it premiered on FX back in June 2018.

The Season 2 premiere was the most-watched single episode of the series with 1.2 million total viewers.

The second season of the acclaimed ballroom musical drama dropped on Netflix in June 2020, nearly a year after it ended on FX. This gave Netflix users a chance to catch up on missed episodes in the series.

After binge-watching all 10 episodes of the second season on Netflix, fans are wondering when Season 3 of the spectacular drama series will come to FX.

Fans also want to know what is next for the show in Season 3 after Season 1 focussed on the ballroom scene of the late 1980s and Season 2 picked up where Season 1 left off in the early 1990s.

If you’ve been searching for the latest updates on Pose Season 3, here are the answers to your questions, including release date, cast updates, and plot.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Pose?

The good news is that there will be Pose Season 3 on FX.

FX announced the renewal of the series for Season 3 back in June 2019. The announcement was made a few days after Season 2 premiered on the network.

According to FX honcho John Landgraf:

“Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season.”

Release date latest: When is Pose Season 3 likely to come out?

After Season 1 premiered in June 2018 and Season 2 in June 2019, fans had hoped that Season 3 will premiere in June or the summer of 2020.

But all hopes of a summer return date were dashed after the coronavirus pandemic started earlier this year.

The producers were forced to halt production on Pose Season 3 just over a week after filming started in March.

With production on Pose Season 3 postponed indefinitely, it remains unclear when the show will return to FX for another Season of riveting drama. However, it seems unlikely that production will resume early enough for a 2020 release date.

Fans can only hope that the coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in time for an early or mid-2021 return date.

Pose Season 3 cast updates

Most of the cast of Season 2 is expected to return for Season 3.

This includes Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, Indya Moore as Angel, Dominique Jackson as Elektra, Billy Porter as Pray Tell, Dyllón Burnside as Ricky, Ryan Jamaal Swain as Damon, Hailie Sahar as Lulu, and Angel Bismark Curiel as Lil Papi.

Angelica Ross’ character, Candy, was murdered in Season 2, but there is speculation that the character could return in flashback scenes in the upcoming season.

What is Pose about?

FX’s Pose follows the ballroom subculture of New York City’s Black and Latino LGBTQ+ community.

The Season 1 storyline is set in the era of the AIDS crisis in the late 1980s and follows multiple LGBTQ characters who are members of different “Houses,” as they compete for trophies in ball contests.

The series, which debuted to critical acclaim in 2018, stars actors such as Evan Peters, Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Angel Bismark Curiel, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross.

Featuring the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted TV series, Season 1 received multiple award nominations, including the Golden Globe Award for Best TV Series – Drama. Pose Season 1 also won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Porter).

Pose Season 2, which premiered on FX in June 2019, is set in the early 1990s and follows the lives of AIDS pandemic-hit members of the LGBTQ community. Many of the characters become HIV-positive and are living with AIDS, while others become involved in AIDS activism.

Madonna’s hit song, Vogue, released in 1990, was influenced by the vogue dance trend that originated in the Harlem ball culture.

Pose Season 3 plot

Pose Season 2 ended with Frederica arrested for burning Blanca’s nail salon, while Angel and Lil Papi got engaged. Papi helped Angel get a new gig in Berlin after she loses her Ford Modeling contract.

Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) wrapped up the season with a rousing lip-sync of Whitney Houston’s Star-Spangled Banner.

Although the showrunners have kept the details of Pose Season 3 plot under wraps, producer Janet Mock shared a few tidbits in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

According to Mock, there will be a new House of Evangelista in Season 3, and Blanca will have new children.

“I believe there will be a new House of Evangelista,” Mocks said. “I think that that’s something that we could boldly say that Blanca will likely have new children in season three. It makes sense—her children are grown. They’ll come and go. Family dinner maybe bigger.”