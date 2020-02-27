Pearl Sinthia Fernandez: What happened to Gabriel’s mother after The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

For those feeling happy and peaceful about the world, Netflix is back to destroy those good vibes with another true-life documentary.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez involves the horrific case of a child brutally abused at the hands of his mother, Pearl Fernandez, and her boyfriend Isauro Aguirre.

The Netflix docu-series takes an in-depth exploration into everything that went wrong with Gabriel’s case, from the reports of abuse to the negligence of social workers and beyond.

It’s anything but an optimistic glance into the problematic world of assisting kids in terrible situations.

The biggest culprit for the kid’s death was Gabriel’s mother Pearl Fernandez, who in the series uses the abuse on her child as a form of connection between her and her boyfriend.

The details are gruesome and troubling for any parent to see, and have many viewers wanting an update on Pearl’s situation.

Here is what happened to Pearl Fernandez after the Netflix docu-series The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez.

What happened to Gabriel Fernandez’s mother, Pearl Fernandez?

For viewers who have not finished the documentary and hope justice was served, prepare to sleep better. As reported earlier, Pearl’s boyfriend Isauro Aguirre was convicted of first-degree murder with a cherry on top of intentional murder by torture.

Due to this, he was sentenced to death row and remains there to this day.

As far as Pearl herself, the LA Times says she decided to take a plea deal to avoid a trial. Because of this, she avoided the possibility of the death sentence.

As of right now, The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation lists her as “serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole and is, therefore, not eligible for parole consideration at this time.”

She is serving her sentence in California at the Central California Women’s Facility, and she’s been there since her admittance on June 21, 2018.

She was 36 years old at the time of her plea deal and is 38 years old today. Chances are she will die in prison with no sentence appeal attempted as of today.

More about Pearl Fernandez from The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

When the trial concluded, Pearl herself spoke with a letter that can be seen in the show, and is questionably heartfelt saying:

“I want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I wish Gabriel was alive. Every day I wish that I’d made better choices. I’m sorry to my children, and I want them to know that I love them. And I hope one day you’ll forgive me.”

Pearl then took a sharp turn in the letter explaining that some of the people who spoke up about knowing Gabriel only did so because they wanted their moment of fame.

The judge, however, had his own response to both Pearl Fernandez and Isauro Aguirre stating that calling their actions “animalistic” was too polite because even animals protect their young. Never has a statement been more profoundly true.

The judge’s response can be seen in the video above from ABC7.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is now streaming on Netflix.