Peacemaker Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The heroes from Peacemaker. Pic credit: HBO Max

Peacemaker hit HBO Max and most fans thought it would be a one season series, at best.

The first trailers didn’t make it look like it would be very good, but coming in under the radar worked wonders.

Instead of a series that relied on dumb jokes and adult humor, Peacemaker ended up as one of HBO Max’s greatest original series, a show with great heart and a lot of fun, smart humor.

The good news is that fans loved it so much, there will be more.

Here is everything we know so far about Peacemaker Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Peacemaker Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Peacemaker?

When Peacemaker came to HBO Max, most people expected for it to be a one season series.

This wasn’t Batman, and the idea of a character that was mostly antagonistic in The Suicide Squad would get more than one season seemed unlikely.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, the adult-oriented DC Comics series ended up as a huge success for HBO Max. Thanks to its immense popularity, HBO Max renewed Peacemaker for a second season.

“Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max,” director James Gunn said in a statement.

“To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where team Peacemaker goes in season two!”

Gunn also took to Twitter to celebrate the announcement with fans.

“That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two,” Gunn wrote. “Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax – and mostly all of you for watching!”

That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker pic.twitter.com/wZSZBivrDQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 16, 2022

There is no word on when Peacemaker Season 2 will debut.

However, don’t expect it to get here soon.

Gunn is currently making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he will have a lot of post-production work on that when it comes to effects.

There is also a Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special coming to Disney+ this December, but there is no word on if that is finished or in production right now as well.

With all this work, don’t expect Peacemaker Season 2 until sometime in 2023 — at the earliest.

John Cena will be back as Peacemaker for its second season, reprising a role that might be the best of his career.

Cena took to Twitter to announce how happy he was to see Peacemaker coming back for another season.

“Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn,” Cena wrote. “It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️!”

Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season ✌️! pic.twitter.com/ujeeXODvOn — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 16, 2022

Most of his supporting cast could return as well for Season 2, however it could all end up looking very different, thanks to information we will discuss in the spoilers.

However, for now, expect most of his supporting cast members to return to join John Cena for Season 2.

This includes Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Chukwudi Iwuji won’t be back after dying in the first season, but Robert Patrick could return as Auggie, as he was still haunting Peacemaker’s memories at the end of Season 1.

There is also a good chance that Elizabeth Ludlow will return as Leota’s wife Keeya. Viola Davis could also return as Amanda Waller.

Peacemaker Season 2 spoilers

The first season of Peacemaker ended with a huge cliffhanger.

However, the good news is that the season also wrapped up the entire story for the HBO Max series. Peacemaker and his allies stopped the Butterflies that wanted to rule the Earth.

He did this after learning that they actually wanted to save the planet by forcing humans to start doing the right thing instead of destroying the natural resources, which destroyed their own planet.

Peacemaker chose freewill and personally destroyed the Butterflies attempts at world domination.

So, what is left for Season 2?

The biggest spoiler came at the end when Leota revealed to the world the existence of Task Force X and the Suicide Squad, blowing the whistle on her own mother, Amanda Waller.

This means the second season could lead to Peacemaker and his allies working against Waller and her government agency. There is also a chance Waller could sweep this under the rug and convince America it was not true, and things could go back to square one.

Whatever happens, Peacemaker will be back for a second season, and if it is anything like the first, this is great news for fans of the DCEU.

HBO Max has yet to announce when Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere.