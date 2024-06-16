Pawn Star’s Rick Harrison and Chumlee are living their ‘best lives’

Rick Harrison and Chumlee from Pawn Stars spend much time together for work and play; in either one, they look like they are having fun.

The duo recently traveled to Mexico together for a History Fest convention hosted by the History Channel, the parent network for Pawn Star and its spinoff Pawn Stars Do America.

The turnout at the convention seemed to confirm that Pawn Stars is loved worldwide, as many fans turned out to see Rick and Chumlee.

Rick’s son Corey Harrison has been absent from these outings, presumably running things at the actual pawn shop in Las Vegas, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

Recently, Chumlee shared a video that was undoubtedly not work-related but had the guys having some fun downtime.

In the video that seems to be inside a bar, Chumlee calls Rick Harrison “the best bartender ever.”

Chumlee shared a fun video that has fans commenting they are living their ‘best lives’

It is great to have such a good working relationship with someone that you want to spend time with them afterward, just blowing off steam.

This seems to be the case in a recent video that Chumlee shared, showing Rick behind the bar in some nameless place. Rick is holding a drink in his band and can be seen singing along to Steel Panther’s song Home Sweet Home.

It looked like Rick was having a fun time, but it was unclear if he was also enjoying a drink or bartending while enjoying a drink.

Fans loved the video that Chumlee shared on his Instagram. One fan said, “My boy Rick vibin’.”

Another fan said, “You guys are seriously living your best lives.”

Another joked, “The best I can do is have a warm beer.”

Another loved seeing Rick, calling him “The big man himself.” However anyone looks at it, Chumlee and Rick had a fun night off from the pawn shop gig.

Rick’s expert spots a fake in this throwback episode

In a short piece that the Pawn Star’s YouTube crew shared, a seller wanted to sell what they thought was an authentic saddle Kevin Costner used in Dancing with Wolves.

Unfortunately, the seller only had an auctioneer’s word that it was an authentic movie prop.

The expert Rick called in and said it was a McClennen pack saddle, not in the movie, let alone one that Kevin Costner would have used.

Better luck next time, Mr. Seller, but there would not be a deal with that saddle.

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.