Pawn Stars fans cannot believe what Corey Harrison said in this Olympics deal

With the 2024 Summer Olympics opening on July 26 and running until August 11, a Pawn Stars homage to them is fitting.

Pawn Stars, the popular show, has put together different Olympic deals in a video they have shared on their YouTube page.

One of the interactions has fans calling out Corey Harrison, one of Rick Harrison’s sons, again for his actions.

Lately, Rick Harrison has brought another Pawn Star fan favorite, Austin “Chumlee” Russell, out to promote the show rather than his son, Corey, and it may be for good reason.

Fans have been saying that Corey seems to only be on the show when his “contract requires it,” as Monsters and Critics have reported.

In a new clip featuring Olympic-themed merchandise, fans call out Corey again, this time for an incentive remark he made about a seller’s appearance.

Fans cannot believe what came out of Corey’s mouth

Fans have been vocal that they want anyone but Corey behind the counter at the pawn shop since they do not like the way he interacts with people and tries to lowball the offers.

In a clip shared by the Pawn Stars YouTube channel, fans have noticed that Corey is at it again, this time with what could be construed as rude remarks about a potential seller.

After showcasing different items, including a 1912 Stockholm Olympic certificate and a 1984 sample gold Olympic medal, a seller who wanted to sell a medal from the 1988 Olympics came in.

Brian, the seller, brought in a medal from the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, and wanted to sell it for $13,000.

When Corey saw that the gentleman was of shorter stature, he rudely asked him, “Where’d you get it? Obviously, you didn’t play for the basketball team?”

Fans remarked that they couldn’t believe what Corey said. One repeated, “‘You didn’t play for the basketball team,’ lol.”

Another fan said, “I can’t believe Cory [sic] said that.” One last fan replied, “Neither can I…I had to rewind to make sure I heard right, haha.”

Pic credit: @PawnStars/YouTube

Please leave it to the Pawn Stars fans to call out rudeness when they hear it; it is wrong to put down your customers.

Chumlee reveals his weekend plans

Chumlee is an avid Pokemon player and card seller. He often shares different Pokemon-related items he has picked up for resale on his Instagram.

He recently shared on Instagram that he will attend the San Diego Comic-Con, which will take place from July 25 to 28 in California.

It would be great to see him and maybe get an autograph or photo, as he always treats his fans well.

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.