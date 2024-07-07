Pawn Stars fans call out Rick Harrison’s hygiene in this clip

While Rick Harrison starred in another episode of Pawn Stars, which featured his pawn shop, Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, fans have noticed something that needs improvement.

The condition of the store and display cases do not need work; this time, fans are commenting on something Rick needs to fix personally about himself.

Rick is known to be a hands-on person in his store and is not afraid to get his hands dirty, if necessary, to secure a sale.

He even took his crew, including Austin “Chumlee” Russell, around America in a Pawn Stars spin-off called Pawn Stars Do America for the History Channel.

In this episode, a seller named Janice wanted to sell a gold coin she found in a safe during home renovations.

Rick seems unaware of some details that some fans noticed during the sale clip and decided to call him out.

Sharp-eyed fans noticed that Rick needed a manicure

This sale concerns a unique gold coin named a Saint Gaudens coin from 1924 featuring Lady Liberty carrying a torch.

In some of the frames of the video shared on the Pawn Stars YouTube account, Rick can be seen with long and dirty nails.

One fan mentioned it on social media, saying, “Rick, please cut and clean your nails.”

Another fan prodded Rick to “At least clean it.”

Pic credit: @PawnStars/YouTube

When Rick films for Pawn Stars, he may not have a team to dress him or do his hair and makeup for a simple fix, like needing a manicure, which would have been noticed before filming started.

Another fan got upset that the expert Rick, who called in for his gold coin, did not wear gloves and touched the coin with his bare fingers.

This fan said, “Always nice to see these professionals that touches mint coins with their bare hands.”

One last fan said, “They should certainly know better. Even holding them by the rim gets oils from the fingers on the coins.”

Pic credit: @PawnStars/YouTube

The Pawn Stars renewal for Season 3 is still up in the air

Whether History will renew the spin-off of Pawn Stars, Pawn Stars Do America for Season 3 is unknown.

Pawn Stars did share a photo of the guys filming Pawn Stars Do America on their Instagram account during the Independence Day holiday, perhaps to garner interest in the show.

The show does give Rick and his crew, his son Corey Harrison, and family friend Chumlee other avenues to find great items to feature in his shop and on the air.

It would be great to see Season 3 filmed so fans can catch up on what their favorite pawn shop guys are up to.

Pawn Stars airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.