Pawn Stars Do America fans worry about Corey Harrison but feel Chumlee has come into his own

Pawn Stars Do America is midway through Season 2, and fans are noticing things about the hit show’s stars.

Rick Harrison, the boss, has been the mainstay of Pawn Stars and the spinoff, Pawn Stars Do America.

Fans thought that a seller in a recent episode surprised Rick because they took him up on his offer for a musket that was in pristine condition.

Usually, when sellers find out their item is worth more than they thought, they want to haggle, but this time, not so much. The seller took Rick’s first offer, much to his surprise.

Now, fans are looking at the other two show stars, Rick’s son, Corey Harrison, and family friend turned employee, Austin “Chumlee” Russell.

Some stars may not be able to cope with their success and the fanfare that comes with appearing on hit television shows.

Fans share they feel Corey is struggling while Chumlee is doing great

Fans have been talking about Corey and Chumlee and how they are doing on social media.

Monsters and Critics reported on a photo shared by Pawn Stars that showed Corey looking like he had a medical condition recently. Since then, fans have commented about his health and what could be wrong.

In a recent posting on Reddit, one fan shared how they felt about Rick’s son, Corey, and said that he “has something going on. I’ve thought it might be a neurological condition, but addiction is certainly a possibility.”

The same fan commented on Chumlee and said he has embraced his “Reality TV Star” status and is “doing great” and coming a long way.

Another fan said they agreed and had a few things to say about Chumlee and his maturity. This fan said, “He’s definitely matured, and his weight loss transformation must have been eye-opening.”

TMZ reported that after weight loss surgery, Chumlee lost 160 pounds and has since kept it off.

This same fan said of Corey, whom they never really liked, He “just seemed like your typical trust fund kid that got everything handed to him.”

Fans comment on Corey Harrison and Chumlee on Pawn Stars Do America. Pic credit: u/Little-Load4359/r/pawnstars/Reddit

Rick shared a video of him and Chumlee at Historyfest

Rick and Chumlee are headlining at Historyfest in Mexico on May 26, 2024.

Rick shared a short video of him and Chumlee promoting the show in Mexico. Both of them look well-rested and ready for a day of meeting fans.

The History Channel’s Mexican account shared a photo showing Rick and Chumlee alongside the other History Channel stars who will be there.

Maybe the guys will bring back some great items for their pawn shop in Las Vegas.

Pawn Stars Do America airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day on Hulu.