Pawn Stars Do America fans suggest new ‘cameo’ for star Rick Harrison

Pawn Stars Do America, a spin-off of Pawn Stars, airs on Wednesday nights. Fans have commented on a video about the show that was posted on YouTube.

This new show has the team Rick Harrison and his son, Corey, and family friend Chumlee traveling around the US looking at items that patrons would never get to Las Vegas.

In this video, the team is still in Detroit, Michigan. According to MLive, Rick and his crew were also looking to purchase memorabilia from the Detroit Tigers while there.

MLive reports that in addition to Detroit, the team has also been to “Albuquerque, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Lexington, Louisville, Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Salem, Santa Fe, St. Petersburg, and Tampa.”

In a new video from Pawn Stars, a seller wants to sell a Samurai suit of Armor, which looks too large for a carry-on suitcase on an airplane.

The caption asks, “Is this full set of Samurai armor worth $25k?”

Fans suggest that Rick would be great in a ‘cameo’ of a video game with this Samurai Armor

Excited fans loved seeing Rick video an expert, Mike Yamasaki, who has often appeared on the Pawn Stars show. One fan said, “Very excited to see Mike evaluate some samurai armor.”

Then another fan had an excellent idea for Rick to have a “cameo” in the new Assassin’s Creed video game wearing a “samurai suit.”

Fans suggest a cameo for Rick in a video game. Pic credit: @PawnStars/YouTube

The famous Assassin’s Creed is a historical action-adventure game, and Pawn Stars fans want Rick to appear in the newest rendition of the game, Assassin’s Creed Shadows. This game features Samurai warriors, and this Armor that Rick had to assess would be a great addition.

Fans wonder if this is the same Armor in American Pickers

Sharp-eyed fans noticed that another excellent History show, American Pickers, had a suit that they thought looked identical, and one fan said, “Makes me wonder if it’s the same one.” Then this fan said that since it’s the History Channel, “they are probably reusing props from other shows.”

Another fan referenced Storage Wars, “If it was on Storage Wars, it’s way worse since everyone now knows that show is a total work, a sham.”

Fans of Pawn Stars mention that American Pickers shared a similar piece. Pic credit: @PawnStars/YouTube

It seems unlikely it is the same Samauri Armor as the lady from Detroit, Michigan.

History.com reports that the episode where Mike Wolfe locates one, Season 6 Episode 10 of American Pickers, was filmed in North Carolina.

Pawn Stars Do America airs Wednesdays 8/7c on History and streams the next day.