Paige Turco on NCIS: New Orleans cast as Linda Pride

Paige Turco plays Linda Pride on the NCIS: New Orleans cast. She first appeared in a 2014 episode called Master of Horror.

Turco would return for a 2020 episode called Predators, which brought back Linda Pride for another interesting storyline.

Linda Pride is the estranged wife of Dwayne Pride, but she didn’t exactly get her start on NCIS: NOLA. Her first real appearance was during NCIS Season 11 (an episode called Crescent City, Part 1).

But before Turco appeared on NCIS: NOLA, people may have recognized her much more from a previous role she held.

Who plays Linda Pride on the NCIS: New Orleans cast?

All these years later, Paige Turco is still best known for playing April O’Neil in the 1991 film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze. She also returned for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.

Turco didn’t appear in the original film, as April O’Neil was played by Judith Hoag in that one. But Turco was brought back for the two sequels and is still recognized by fans of those films.

Since that time, Turco has also played characters on a lot of hit television shows.

Paige Turco was on NYPD Blue as Officer Abby Sullivan, American Gothic as Gail Emory, Party of Five as Annie Mott, The Agency as Terri Lowell, Damages as Christine Purcell, and Zoe Morgan on Person of Interest.

Recently, and maybe most notably to new television viewers, Paige Turco was seen in 85 episodes of The 100 as Dr. Abigail Griffin. That’s where she has been spending most of her time in recent years.

Below is an interview that Turco did for The 100.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 and NCIS: NOLA Season 7 are continuing each Sunday night on CBS. New episodes of the show have already begun airing this winter and will continue through the spring if there are no further production delays.

With the flagship show, the winter premiere is actually going to be a double feature for NCIS. Two fun Season 18 episodes will address the investigation that Gibbs and Fornell have been undertaking for quite a while. We are also going to see the return of McGee’s wife, who has been absent from episodes for a number of years.

Coming soon, one of the main characters on NCIS is going to be leaving the program. It is expected that the network will start letting viewers know and that it won’t be too much of a shocker when they appear in their final episode.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays on CBS.