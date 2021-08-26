Ozark Season 4 release date: Netflix series is not coming in September

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde and Jason Bateman as Marty in Netflix hit series Ozark. Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube.

Ozark is one of the best series Netflix has produced, and fans are anticipating a release date for Season 4.

It has been well over a year since Netflix released Ozark Season 3 in late March 2020.

The series was renewed in June 2020 for its fourth and final season, split into two parts.

As with most television series, Ozark experienced production delays due to COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

The series has received a positive reception from critics, won numerous Emmy awards and Golden Globe nominations, and has a loyal fanbase. Season 3, released last year and had stronger viewership than the previous season.

Ozark Season 4 was trending on Twitter after a discussion about which TV series fans would save from being deleted from history.

As many fans picked Ozark, the discussion quickly turned to the highly anticipated Season 4 of Ozark. This trend led to a rumor that the series will premiere in September.

Here is everything we know about the fourth season and when it will likely come out.

Ozark Season 4 is not coming in September 2021

Fans on Twitter were hoping for the new series of Ozark to come out this September, but it looks like they may be disappointed.

Netflix has released its September 2021 lineup of movies and television series, and Ozark Season 4 is not one of them.

If the series were returning within a month, Netflix would’ve released a teaser and follow-up full-length trailer by now.

In an interview with IndieWire last year, Jason Bateman, who stars as Marty Byrde in a lead role, revealed that production was scheduled to begin on November 9, 2020.

Filming for the fourth season is still taking place. Furthermore, Shawn Kim, a cinematographer for the final season, revealed Laura Linney, who plays Wendy Byrde, made her directorial debut in late July.

He also posted a photo three weeks ago from the Ozark shooting location in Lake Lanier, close to Atlanta.

A fan, who lives close to the set, also confirmed that the series is still in production.

When will Netflix release Ozark Season 4?

Production for Ozark’s final season will likely finish by the end of the month.

However, post-production typically takes 4 to 12 weeks; therefore, viewers should expect Ozark Season 4 in November or December 2021 at best.

What to expect in Ozark Season 4

In the SAG award panel for the series earlier this year, cast member Jessica Frances Dukes, who plays Special Agent Maya Miller, teased new characters, including those who have only been mentioned by name, according to Deadline.

Dukes added that there would also be character development for the original line-up, including Jonah Byrde.

Tom Pelphrey, who played Ben Davis in the current season, has been cast in a new series, casting doubt on the theory about his iconic character returning.

All three seasons of Ozark are currently available on Netflix.