Outlander’s Sam Heughan shares a new throwback video that features show favorites

Sam Heughan stars as Jamie Fraser in Outlander. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark Media

As yet, it is unclear exactly when Season 7 of Starz’s Outlander will drop.

However, the network is already sharing plenty of details to keep fans interested.

Most recently, they announced that 11 characters would be joining the Season 7 lineup. Several of these characters were ones we have already seen in the hit historical drama series.

In addition to this, Starz also announced that the character of Jenny Murray would be recast with Kristin Atherton replacing Laura Donnelly.

Prior to that, there had also been announcements regarding the arrival of the Hunters and the return of Jamie’s son, William Ransom.

But while viewers are eagerly awaiting further news of when Season 7 of Outlander will drop, Sam Heughan has decided to take a trip down memory lane with his latest Instagram post.

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Sam Heughan shares new Outlander video

Sam Heughan portrays Jamie Fraser in Outlander and the latest clip shows him and his TV wife, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in full costume as they decided to reminisce about some iconic moments in the show.

“Ah!! The memories, Heughan wrote in the caption.

“Alright, let’s take a little walk down memory lane,” Caitriona Balfe then says at the start of the clip.

An image follows showing the very first photoshoot the pair had together — back before they even realized just how cold Scotland could get, which is where Outlander is filmed.

Another image shows the pair riding on the back of a horse called Sleepy.

In addition to this, an image of Claire in her wedding dress was shared. It was a behind-scenes shot that revealed the fact that the dress was so tight and difficult to walk in that Balfe had to travel between sets on a DIY “popemobile.”

Another throwback pic also features Claire and Jamie sitting on a rug having a picnic.

“I remember this day. This was your birthday,” Balfe states.

Richard Rankin as Roger and Sophie Skelton as Brianna, as seen in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Other actors also take a look at their throwback pics

Sophie Skelton, who portrays Jamie and Claire’s daughter, Brianna, also sat down with Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie) to look at some old pics of theirs. Joining them was John Bell, who portrays Young Ian.

Skelton and Rankin reminisce about how young they looked when they first appeared in Outlander.

Rankin also points out that the actors were only just getting to know each other, which was in sync with the characters.

Bell comments on an image of him and Rollo, the dog he owns in Outlander.

In addition to this, he also speaks out about a particular scene that had him eating sand continually while filming it.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date has not yet been advised.